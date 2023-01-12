Contracting fraud
A Waverly, N.Y. man faces felony charges for allegedly failing to complete renovations at a Sheshequin Township residence.
Thomas Edward Comstock, 59, was hired to renovate a bathroom inside a residence on Sheshequin Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim gave him $3,750 up front per the contract agreement. He stopped working after he gutted the bathroom, which was not part of the contract agreement.
Authorities were notified about the issue on Dec. 11, 2021, according to court documents. Police arrived at the residence and saw that the bathroom was completely gutted.
The victim has not seen or heard from Comstock in months, police said. The repairs were not completed and Comstock did not refund payment for the incomplete work.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 6. His unsecured bail was set at $10,000. Comstock faces charges that include felony receives advance payment for services and fails to perform and felony damage property to induce agreement for services. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 8:45 a.m. with Carr.
Criminal mischief
A Towanda man faces charges of criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property at a daycare in Terry Township on Dec. 16, 2022.
Elijah Craig Yoder, 19, arrived at T-Town Childcare located at 11043 Route 187 to pick up an employee there, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was told by another employee to wait about 15 minutes for the work shift to end before picking up the individual. Yoder allegedly kicked a door at the daycare out of frustration for being told to wait, police said. The employee closed the door and heard a loud bang, which prompted them to call 911 and tell Yoder to leave the property immediately. The estimated cost to repair the door’s damage was $4,196.15.
Yoder faces charges that include misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage to property and summary disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 2:15 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
False report
A Towanda woman faces charges for allegedly delivering a false report in North Towanda Township on Dec. 10, 2022.
Carlinda Marie Benditt, 28, arrived at Pennsylvania State Police’s Towanda station and gave a false report alleging that she was robbed at Dandy Mini Mart on Reuter Boulevard, according to court documents. She claimed that a man stole $2 out of her hand and left the store when she was near the lottery machine around 2 p.m. However, police reviewed the store’s surveillance footage and saw that no such interaction occurred. On Dec. 29, police spoke with Benditt and she admitted that the incident did not happen.
Benditt faces charges of misdemeanor false reports: reported offense did not occur. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
