police
Assault
A Sayre man faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact for an alleged incident on Jan. 7.
Around noon, the victim went to the Sayre Police Department to report physical abuse caused by 40-year-old Stephen W. Forman, Jr., according to court documents.
She stated that they got into a verbal argument at his Lehigh Avenue residence. He then threw objects at her and hit her in the face before throwing her across the room by her hair, police said. As they continued arguing, Forman pushed her to the ground, whipped her in the back with a belt three times, and grabbed a knife and held it to his own throat before falling to the floor, police said.
The victim stated that abuse has happened in the past, according to police, and that Forman alleged told her to go to the police because he feels he cannot control his actions.
Forman was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18.
Possession
A Millerton man faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct for an alleged incident during the morning of Jan. 11.
Sayre Borough police said that they went to the Dandy Mini Mart on South Elmer Avenue for a report of a person under the influence and saw 27-year-old Christian Scott Wilson making exaggerated body movements and had glossy eyes.
He was placed in custody.
Police searched him and located a white tube that contained a white and brown powdery substance.
In Wilson’s right sock, police removed a white paper, unfolded it and saw that it contained a white and brown powdery substance caked together that is consistent with fentanyl and tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.
Wilson was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.