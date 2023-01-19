Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident during the early hours of Jan. 14.
Caleb Scott Chilson, 32, was in a verbal argument with the female victim that turned violent at a residence on the 500 block of Main Street, according to court documents. He hit her in the head and face, which caused the victim to sustain cuts, scrapes and bruises on her forehead. Chilson allegedly punched the victim and gave her a black eye during a previous incident. The victim stated that these types of incidents happen frequently.
Towanda Borough police stated that officers were dispatched to the residence around 12:59 a.m. regarding the incident. The victim opened the door and police saw that she had injuries that included facial marks, a bloody mouth and a black left eye. Police entered the apartment and Chilson was taken to the ground with minimal force and handcuffed. Officers proceeded to take him into custody.
Chilson was arranged before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 14 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000. He faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing was held on Jan. 18 with Carr.
DUI
A Monroeton woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on Dec. 3, 2022.
Pearl A. Johnson, 56, drove on the double yellow line of Route 220 and had her high beams on as she passed a state trooper, according to court documents. A traffic stop was initiated at 8:53 p.m. near Penn Drive. Police noticed the passenger side brake light was not lit and the vehicle’s inspection sticker was expired. Johnson displayed signs of impairment and she admitted to recently using methamphetamine. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for driving under the influence.
Johnson faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection, summary operating vehicle with unsafe equipment and summary not use low beam. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Firearm
Two Towanda men face charges for allegedly making an illegal firearm transaction.
James Ronald McKean II, 37, sold a 9mm pistol to David N. Stroud, 56, without having it properly transferred, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities spoke with both individuals between Aug. 19 to 22, 2022 regarding the incident.
Stroud stated that he bought a 9mm from McKean over a year ago and wanted to know how to transfer it to him, police said. It was determined that the firearm belonged to one of McKean’s relatives. McKean told police that he had the firearm in a crossbow case that was sold to Stroud, but he forgot that the gun was inside it. He stated that he was holding the gun for the relative at the time. On Aug. 22, 2022, Stroud told police that he bought the gun, a crossbow and crossbow case from McKean.
Both men each face a charge of misdemeanor firearm ownership: duty of other persons.
Stroud has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
McKean has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
