DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Joshua David Swain, 36, of Columbia Cross Roads with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and two counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked following an incident on Sept. 11, 2020.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were at a residence in Colombia Township on Sept. 11 attempting to locate Swain in relation to an active investigation when Swain arrived at the residence driving a silver Chevrolet Sedan.
Police records show Swain exited the vehicle and police noticed that he was “sweating profusely despite the cool temperatures,” that his pupils were slow to react and that his voice was “low and raspy,” which officers noted to be indicators of drug usage and impairment.
Court documents stated that Swain showed indicators of impairment during standardized field testing and admitted to recent drug use. Swain refused to submit to a blood draw.
Swain had a formal arraignment scheduled for Dec. 14, 2020 before the Hon. Judge Evan Williams III.
Drug possession
Todd Brent Stroud, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance by permit not registration.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 8:22 p.m. on Jan. 6, a trooper pulled over a beige Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Second Street and Olive Street in Towanda borough. When speaking with the driver, the trooper noticed that the passenger, Stroud, was trying to hide a backpack.
According to the criminal complaint, the driver gave the trooper consent to search the vehicle. Stroud then stated that the backpack belonged to him and gave his consent to search it.
The trooper said that he found the following in the backpack: a clear plastic container with suspected methamphetamine, a white plastic tube with suspected methamphetamine, a clear ziplock baggie with suspected marijuana, a grinder with suspected marijuana residue, a clear glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue, and a metal smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue.
The drugs and paraphernalia were seized and taken to PSP Towanda where they field tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Assault, damage to property
Mark Kevin Schultz, 51, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, and the summary violations of harassment – subject other to physical contact and criminal mischief – damage to property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2020, a trooper was dispatched to a Main Street residence in the borough in response to a fight that had occurred. The trooper met the victim at the scene, who then informed him that Schultz had knocked on their door earlier and asked the whereabouts of a certain person.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported that they informed Schultz that the person he was talking about didn’t live there. When the victim advised him to leave, Schultz became aggressive and still refused to leave when the victim asked a second time. Schultz then started punched the victim multiple times. The two punched and shoved each other until the victim could get away from Schultz.
Court documents showed that when Schultz left, he damaged the hand rail on the staircase and split it in half out of anger, causing the hinges to come off of the wall.
The trooper observed that Schultz had dropped his wallet and cell phone near the residence. The trooper then traveled with an officer to Schultz’s residence and knocked on the door multiple times and no one answered.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 17.
False information to law enforcement
Bruce Albert Hanby, 40, of Dushore, was charged with the misdemeanor for false identification to law enforcement officer, driving without a license, and exceeding 55 MPH in other location by 12 MPH
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, a trooper was monitoring traffic on Route 220 near the on ramp to Patterson Boulevard in North Towanda Township when he observed a car coming at a high speed. Hanby was traveling at 66 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop on his white Chevrolet Camaro with a Georgia state registration. Upon making contact, Hanby told the trooper that he didn’t have his driver’s license with him but assured him that he was licensed out of New Jersey, according to police. Hanby claimed that his name was James Williamson and that he was born on Nov. 8, 1980.
The trooper was unable to identify Hanby from what he told him and walked back to his car several times to verify the information.
The trooper ultimately asked Hanby to exit the vehicle and explained that he was the subject of a police investigation and that giving false information is a crime. He again asked for his real information along with his Social Security number.
Hanby stuck with his claims that he was James Williamson of New Jersey and stated that he did not know his Social Security number, according to police. The trooper told him that he needed to verify his identity and whether or not he was a legally licensed operator. After repeated attempts to identify Hanby with the provided information failed, he was detained for an investigation and brought to the barracks at PSP Towanda.
A fingerprint submission at PSP Towanda identified the operator as Bruce Albert Hanby, and indicated that he had a warrant for his arrest from police in Athens Township, police said. Hanby said that his driving privileges from New Jersey were suspended and that he gave them the fake identity because he didn’t want a ticket. The trooper was able to confirm that Hanby’s license was suspended and had expired on Jan. 31, 2014.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Drug possession
Shelby Alexis McKernan, 18, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount for personal use, and the summary violation of driving an unregistered vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper pulled over a blue Ford Fusion at about 9:59 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2020 after he noticed the expired registration. The trooper noted a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and McKernan said there was a bag of marijuana by her driver’s seat. The clear baggie containing suspected marijuana was found under the driver’s seat following a search. The suspected marijuana was seized and tested at PSP Towanda where it was confirmed to be marijuana
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Commented
