DUI
Mark Francis Stefanik, 50, of Milan, was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI– unsafe driving, driving with a BAC of .16% or greater, and simple violations for careless driving and following too closely.
Pennsylvania State police in Towanda said that at about 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020, a trooper pulled over a blue Chrysler Sebring convertible on Route 220 in Athens Township for following the car in front of it too closely.
The vehicle took an extended time to pull over, according to the criminal complaint.
Once the trooper made contact with Stefanik, he took note of a strong smell of alcohol coming from the car as well as an unopened 12-pack of Miller Light on the passenger seat and several empty alcoholic beverages behind the backseat headrest.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Stefanik’s eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot and his voice was slurred.
When the trooper asked him how much he had to drink that night, Stefanik first said that he hadn’t had anything to drink and then claimed that he had one beer, according to court documents. The trooper also noted a smell of alcohol coming from Stefanik.
After failing sobriety tests, Stefanik was placed into custody and taken to PSP Towanda where he consented to a legal blood draw, police said.
The results came back on Dec. 16, 2020 and indicated that Stefanik had a BAC of .194% at the time of the draw.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 26.
High-speed chase
Kody Avery Lantz, 19, of Barton, was charged with the felony of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana – a small amount for personal use, and the summary violations for exceeding max speed limit establishment by 53 mph, disregarding a traffic lane (single), failure to stop at a red signal, careless driving, and driving at a safe speed – driving at a speed greater than what was reasonable.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, a trooper clocked a Silver 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with New York registration going at 108 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on Route 220 in Athens Township. The car slowed down and took the Pine Street exit as the trooper had his lights and sirens on. That the car sped down the middle of the roadway and continued all the way down Pine Street, and then ran a red light at the Main Street intersection.
At the intersection with Pine Street and Dogwood Avenue, Lantz attempted to turn left but was traveling too fast and lost control and struck the snowbank. The car was disabled by the impact, according to police. Lantz was placed under arrest and searched, which uncovered a small amount of THC wax packaged in some wax paper. A search of the car uncovered a marijuana smoking device in the center console.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Indecent exposure, lewdness
Tyler Thomas Bixby, 22, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that at about 7:49 p.m. on Jan. 7, a trooper was dispatched to Futures Community Support Services at 215 John. B Merrill Parkway in the borough.
When the trooper arrived on scene, he was informed by a staff member that Bixby was causing issues with another resident, which led to them calling the police. Police said Bixby unzipped his pants and began to fondle himself in the living room. Two staff members confirmed that Bixby called for another resident to watch him. A staff member told the trooper that once staff was able to get Bixby to stop, he said that if they told the police, he would have his family kill them. This threat was highly concerning due to Bixby’s history of violence with the staff, according to police.
According to police, Bixby claimed that he had tried to jump from one part of his bedroom to another and hit his private area on the corner of a desk and had gotten hurt. He told the trooper that he then went into the living room to show his injury to the staff. The trooper advised him that three witnesses had already told him a very different story.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Hit-and-run
Lori Jean Mack, 62, of Milan, was charged with the misdemeanor for accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property and the simple violation for failure to stop at a reg signal.
The Sayre Borough police said that at about 2:11 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, a trooper was dispatched to the CVS parking lot near the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and Tuscarora Street for a hit-and-run accident. The victim who claimed that they were driving down North Keystone Avenue and that Mack had hit their car when they were going through a green light at the intersection.
According to police, there was damage to the front of the victim’s car as well as red paint transfer from the collision. A witness account verified to the trooper that Mack had run a red light, struck the victim’s car, and taken off. The witness said they saw Mack drive over to the old Kmart parking lot and provided a picture of her car that they took on their phone.
Mack called the investigating officer just as he was on his way to the Kmart to tell him that she was there waiting. She told the officer that she was driving and somebody ran a red light and hit her, according to the criminal complaint. The officer then told her that the victim and a witness said that she caused the accident. He noted that her eyes were glassy and bloodshot and her movements were lethargic. When asked if she was taking any prescription medications, she said that she was.
According to police, Mack’s reasoning for not staying at the scene of the accident was that no one came to speak with her, so she left to withdraw money from the ATM. The officer noted that this had been impossible to do since she also stated that her driver’s side door was too damaged to open.
Police informed Mack that she should have stayed at the scene since she had to be tracked down once the victim claimed that it was a hit-and-run collision.
Sutton’s Towing responded to the scene to tow her car.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Corruption of minors
Billy Joe Talada, 40, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for corruption of minors.
The Athens Township Police Department said that at about 9:23 p.m. on Jan. 2, two officers received a report of an underage drinking party at an Athens Township residence.
Once they arrived on scene, one officer went towards the front door while the other went around back. The officer in front took note of loud music and a smell of marijuana coming from inside the residence. He was soon called for assistance as three juvenile males carrying alcohol were attempting to leave the residence from the back door, according to the criminal complaint.
The officers then spoke with the juveniles who claimed that 10 or more people were still inside and that they were drinking and using narcotics, according to court documents. At that time, the Sayre Borough Police Department was contacted for assistance.
The officers said that the front door was later found to be unlocked. Once it was ajar, they saw Talada standing alone in the living room. With Talada’s permission, police entered the residence. Talada told the officers that he “didn’t know of anyone else” at the house and that he had just gotten home. Police asked Talada to show him the rest of the rooms to prove that no one else was there and found six juveniles ranging from 15 to 17 years old hiding in the bathroom and the rear bedroom.
Parents were then called for rides after they took note of each of the juveniles’ information.
Three cases of beer and one liter of Pinnacle vodka were confiscated from the residence, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Drugs, paraphernalia
A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine and being found with related paraphernalia in the township.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 8:36 p.m. on Jan. 16, a trooper pulled over a blue Mitsubishi Mirage that was tailgating the car in front of it. The trooper noted that the driver, Joshua Robert Lenahan-Ehrlich, 29, of Towanda, appeared nervous when he made contact with him on Route 6 in the area of Tomahawk Road in North Towanda Township.
According to police, Lenahan-Ehrlich stated that he did not have a license and that he was DUI suspended, and later admitted that he was in possession of methamphetamine. A consent search revealed six baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, related paraphernalia including used and unused baggies, two cell phones, a digital scale, plastic straws, and glass smoking pipes. Another glass smoking pipe was uncovered from Lenahan-Ehrlich’s person After being taken to the Towanda barracks, troopers said Lenahan-Ehrlich admitted to selling methamphetamine.
He was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving with a suspended license, and summary following another vehicle too closely.
Lenahan-Ehrlich was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where he was unable to post a $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Harassment
A Wysox man is currently facing charges after allegedly continuously harassing a Towanda Township resident and causing damage to their property with a hammer or tool of some kind.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper responded to the victim’s residence on Jan. 11 for a call about a disturbance. The victim stated in an interview that Tyler John David McCormick, 28, of Wysox, had gone to their home the night before and proceeded to taunt and scream at them from the street and the front lawn. After being told to leave and not come back, police said McCormick returned three or four more times that night into the early morning. During the final time he loitered around the home, he held up a hammer or similar tool and threatened to destroy the victim’s possessions in the driveway.
The victim called the police when McCormick began striking the shed and damaging its door, according to investigators. McCormick left once the victim made it known that the police were on their way, but shouted threats and taunts as he walked around the house a few more times before he walked back down the roadway. The trooper observed the damage to the shed and footprints in the snow that matched the victim’s account of what happened.
The next day, state police received another call from the victim saying that McCormick returned to the residence and smashed the passenger side window of their car, according to court documents.
McCormick was charged with four counts of each of the following misdemeanors: disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, defiant trespass – actual communication to the actor, and loitering and prowling at nighttime. He was also charged with four counts of harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose, and two counts of criminal mischief – damage to property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
