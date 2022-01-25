Aggravated assault
A Towanda man faces felony assault charges related to an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Sept. 17, 2020.
The victim alleged that 21-year-old Dalton Dunn assaulted her at a residence on the 600 block of Second Street, according to Towanda Borough police. Officers arrived around 3 p.m. and saw that she had a large bruised lump over her eye and her lips were bleeding. She was pregnant at the time and alleged that Dunn kicked her in the stomach, which prompted her family members to arrive and transport her to the hospital. Dunn told police that the victim locked herself in the bathroom and allegedly made threats to harm herself, which led him to kick the door in. She grabbed his hair and wouldn’t let go. He stated that he may have accidentally hit her while trying to get her off him. Police stated that he had no visible marks of assault on him.
At the hospital, the victim told authorities that she was upset with Dunn and locked herself in the bathroom and when she yelled at him, Dunn kicked the door in, punched her in the face and kicked her stomach. He also grabbed her by the hair, pulled her out of the bathroom and assaulted her on the ground and she grabbed his hair out of self-defense, according to court documents. The victim said that her water broke during the struggle and she had a miscarriage the next day.
Dunn faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and misdemeanor simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Theft
A Sayre woman faces charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
On Jan. 10, a Lowes employee told authorities that another employee, 23-year-old Brianna Mary Northrup, took cash from a register nine different times between Oct. 30 to Dec. 8, 2021, according to the Athens Township Police Department. Northrup admitted to the thefts, which totaled $1,520.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Retail theft
A Sayre woman faces charges of retail theft related to a Dec. 16, 2021 incident.
Walmart employees said that a woman stole from the store and fled into a SUV that was leaving the parking lot, according to court documents. Athens Township police pulled the vehicle over on Clinton Street.
The front seat passenger, 29-year-old Charlene Huber tried to conceal the stolen merchandise and stated that it belonged to someone else, but later admitted to the theft, police said. Huber stole $66.65 worth of merchandise before sales tax.
She faces the charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise and misdemeanor criminal conspiracy engaging in retail theft: taking merchandise. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Speeding and
possession
A Canton man faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary exceeding 55 mph in location by 15 mph related to an Oct. 15, 2021 incident in Athens Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said troopers pulled over 25-year-old Kalob J. Benjamin-Fenton for driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 220 and the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Benjamin-Fenton admitted that marijuana might be inside the vehicle, according to police, and agreed to a vehicle search. Police found a clear glass smoking device with suspected marijuana residue, which led to his arrest.
Benjamin-Fenton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
DUI
An Ulster man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident that happened in Athens Township on Dec. 19, 2021.
Around 2 a.m., 48-year-old Tony Lee Adams was walking and stumbling on Pitney Street away from a pickup truck that he left off the roadway in the median near the intersection of Route 220 north and Wilawana Road, according to court documents. Athens Township police pulled up next to him and said he had trouble standing up, smelled like alcohol and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.
He told police that he got his truck stuck down the road and that he knew he shouldn’t have been driving because he was drinking all night. He also said that he was driving too fast, couldn’t stop and continued across the roadway into the grass and got stuck on a fence, according to police. Four unopened beer cans were in his sweatshirt pockets, which led to field sobriety tests and his arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Adams faces charges of summary disregard of a single traffic lane, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and summary duties at stop sign. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges following an early morning Nov. 26, 2021 incident in Sayre Borough.
Around 12:15 a.m., Sayre Borough police said that they responded to a crash involving one vehicle in the middle of Spring Street. The vehicle was driven by 35-year-old Heather Diane Susan Park. She was sitting on a guardrail when police arrived. According to police, she was driving around a corner, struck a curb and guardrail, and came to a stop in the middle of the road. Park stated that the crash was due to her being distracted by her phone, but police noticed she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and she smelled like alcohol. She eventually admitted to drinking before driving.
Police said that they later discovered that Park had a suspended license, two warrants and an expired vehicle registration.
Park faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
DUI
A Waverly man faces DUI charges related to a Nov. 20, 2021 incident in Sayre Borough.
Sayre Borough police said that 22-year-old Cejae Avante Mitchell was found driving with a revoked driver’s license and was pulled over in the CVS parking lot along North Keystone Avenue. Mitchell was asked to step out of the vehicle due to it smelling like marijuana, and told police that he recently smoked marijuana. Mitchell, who police noted had glossy red eyes and dilated pupils, was taken into custody following field sobriety testing.
Mitchell faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: schedule 1, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: metabolite and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment
A Towanda man faces charges for an incident involving the discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment that occurred on Jan. 7.
A report on Jan. 8 claimed that 20-year-old Kayden Lee Martin shot a pistol inside someone’s apartment on the 300 block of Second Street, according to the Towanda Borough Police Department. The apartment’s resident stated that Martin was showing off a pistol in the bedroom when he fired it at a door to the hallway around 6 p.m. There was damage from the bullet to the metal shelf and two leather belts before it struck the molding on the right side of the door. The casing was in a jar that police later identified as a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson.
The resident stated that he thought the casing struck him when it was ejected, according to police. He also told Martin to leave multiple times before he finally did 15 minutes later, police said.
One witness said she was folding clothes in the bedroom when she heard the firearm go off and looked over to see Martin holding the weapon and pointing it to the door, according to court documents..
Martin faces felony discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, three counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor defiant trespass and summary criminal mischief/damage to property intentionally, recklessly or by negligence. His unsecured bail was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Strangulation
A Towanda man faces charges of misdemeanor strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment for a Jan. 12 incident.
Towanda Borough police responded to the 500 block of Second Street and found the victim at an address down the street. She alleged that when she woke up that day, 27-year-old Dustin James Burdick assaulted her, according to court documents. Burdick grabbed her off the bed, threw her to the floor and got on top of her as she laid face down and he stuck his fingers into her mouth, choking her, according to court documents. He also punched the victim in the back of her head several times, pulled her hair, ripped her clothes off and choked her until she passed out. When she woke up, he threw her out of the house, police said.
Burdick was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 14.
Possession
A Sayre man faces possession charges for an incident that occurred on Jan. 7 in Sayre Borough.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that officers were serving a restraining order on 40-year-old Kristofer Reid Cook at his Madison Street residence. While they were looking for him, they opened an unlocked garage on the property and went inside. Officers saw a bank card with crystal methamphetamine on a bench as well as two pieces of rubber tubing that is consistent with methamphetamine bubbler paraphernalia. They also saw a partially open file cabinet and inside it they found another bubbler piece of rubber tubing and a large glass piece with a white and crystal-like substance located on it, according to court documents.
A search warrant was later granted and inside the garage, police found two bubbler tubes, a clear snort straw made from an ink pen, two ripped corners of sandwich baggies with a crystal-like substance, a card covered with meth crystals, a metal box containing several baggies that had meth residue inside them, a glassine bag with fentanyl inside it, a rubber tube bubble that was attached to a glass bubbler that had burned residue, a large bong with a pipe attached to it used to smoke meth, a glass jar that contained another snort tube and a brown glass bowl containing crystal meth, police said.
On Jan. 7, Cook also allegedly possessed a black dagger, which is a violation of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, according to the police.
Cook faces charges of misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. an offensive weapon, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges related to a Nov. 27, 2021 incident in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 43-year-old Rachel Mae Kithcart was a driving a vehicle that was stopped in the parking lot of Sparks Diner following a report of an erratic driver in Ulster Township, which matched the vehicle’s description. Before initiating the stop, troopers saw the vehicle cross the double yellow center line and the white fog line and while turning left onto Dunn Road. It then crossed the white fog line and almost struck the barrier of the turning lane, according to court documents.
Police said the vehicle and Kithcart smelled like alcohol. She also had glassy bloodshot eyes, which led police to have her perform field sobriety tests. She was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kithcart faces charges of misdemeanor DUI with BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI: unsafe driving, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary failure to keep right. A preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges following a Nov. 14, 2021 incident.
The Athens Borough Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Main Street where they saw 24-year-old Drue Jeremiah Little walk over to and get inside a vehicle that was on a property that it didn’t belong at. He was told by police to exit the vehicle. Officers saw an open alcoholic beverage in the center console cup holder, and said he smelled like alcohol, according to court documents.
When asked where he came from, Little told police that he was at a bar in Sayre and had three drinks before driving, which led to field sobriety tests being performed. He was taken into custody for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents.
Little faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Hindering apprehension
An Athens woman faces charges of hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law for an incident following a Dec. 22, 2021 incident in Athens Township.
Arrest warrants were served around 4 p.m. at a residence on McCloe Lane for two men. The home owner, 54-year-old Billie Jo Acla, spoke with officers, gave them permission to search the residence and stated that nobody else was inside, but officers found one male suspect hiding inside a closet and took him into custody, according to court documents.
Police said that they discovered another occupant inside the residence who also had an arrest warrant out on him and they arrested him as well.
A third individual with an arrest warrant was found hiding behind a wall in a closet. While police tried to arrest him, Acla started yelling and ran towards the room, but officers closed the door to stop her from interfering, according to court documents. She pulled on the door and was told multiple times to stay away during the arrest. Police found a book bag that contained drug paraphernalia in a bedroom. Acla claimed it was not hers and that it belonged to one of the male suspects who brought it in earlier, according to the police report.
Sayre Borough and Athens Borough police assisted at the scene.
Acla faces charges of felony hindering apprehension/prosecution — harbor or conceal, misdemeanor obstruction of administration of law/other government functions and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense. The felony charges is labeled as such in the online portal, however, police criminal complaint paperwork has labeled the offense as a misdemeanor.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail,. but has since been released on bond. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 14.
Domestic incident
A Sayre woman was arrested Jan. 15 on the charge of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in New York, 23-year-old Ashlie M. Beers was charged in relation to a domestic incident.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Feb. 24 in the Town of Owego Court.
