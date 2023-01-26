Failure to register as sex offender
A Towanda man is charged with felony failure to verify address/be photographed.
Steven E. Lane, 59, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with Megan’s Law registration on Oct. 6, 2022, according to court documents. He was told to report on his verification window of Oct. 19 to 25 and failed to do so. He still failed to comply with the law around Nov. 22, 2022.
Lane was arraigned on Jan. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr and his unsecured bail was set at $3,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. with Carr.
Failure to register as sex offender
An Ulster man is charged with felony failure to verify address/be photographed.
John E. Palfreyman, 69, arrived at state police’s Towanda station to verify his information as a Tier 3 lifetime sex offender on Jan. 18, according to court documents. However, he was three days late and missed his verification window of Jan. 6 to 15.
Palfreyman was arraigned on Jan. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr and his unsecured bail was set at $3,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. with Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on Nov. 26, 2022.
William Joseph Bowen, 20, was in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Burlington Turnpike and Route 414 as he drove under the influence of alcohol, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He drove through a stop sign, which caused a vehicle to crash into his own. Bowen displayed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the crash. There were many open alcoholic beverages inside his vehicle. He was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for suspected injuries. A blood draw was conducted and his blood alcohol content was .078%. Due to his age, Bowen’s maximum legal BAC for his age is .02%, according to court documents.
Bowen faces charges that include misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant, summary driving while BAC is .02 or greater while license is suspended, summary duties at stop sign, summary careless driving and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Township on Dec. 9, 2022.
Richard Alan Armitage Jr., 52, failed to activate his right turn signal as he pulled into a Clover Lane driveway as he exited Brocktown Road around 2:17 a.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police made contact with Armitage and they detected criminal activity and drug impairment from him. Armitage admitted to drug use and police smelled marijuana on him and from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was placed under arrest, police said.
Armitage faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary improper signal and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Dec. 23, 2022.
Darren Wayne Counterman, 31, turned onto Bridge Street when Pennsylvania State Police encountered and spoke with him around 9:50 p.m., according to court documents. Counterman displayed signs of impairment and admitted to using methamphetamine. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that he was incapable of driving safely. Police searched him and found a container of methamphetamine in his left pocket.
Counterman faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A New Albany man faces DUI and possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Dec. 28, 2022.
Tyler James Hudson, 25, was driving with an expired vehicle inspection on South Main Street, which led to a traffic stop, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. Hudson stated that he had THC wax inside the vehicle and smoked it about three hours before driving. He was in possession of a vape used to smoke the THC wax at the time. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Hudson faces charges of misdemeanor possession: small amount/distribute, not sell; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Wyalusing woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wyalusing Township on Dec. 30, 2022.
Amanda Sue McMicken, 34, was driving erratically on Route 409 with no registration plate light illuminated around 10:40 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Marie Antoinette Inn. Troopers smelled alcohol in the vehicle and “McMicken initially indicated that she had consumed several drinks.” Field sobriety tests were performed and she was taken into custody after police determined that she was impaired.
McMicken faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary no rear lights. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
