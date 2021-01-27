DUI
Joshua Allarue Wood, 35, of Sugar Run, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI; impaired ability – first offense, and DUI; highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), and the simple violations for careless driving, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, restriction on alcoholic beverages, and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that they received a call at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2020 from the Dandy Mini Mart in Monroe borough about a parked car with two flat tires. The caller reported that the driver would not wake up, according to the criminal complaint.
Two troopers were immediately dispatched to the scene and on their way observed a light pole that was knocked down on South Main Street in Towanda borough as well as tire marks on the curb. Further down the street, they had to get out of the car and remove plastic that appeared to be from a vehicle.
The troopers said that when they turned onto Route 220, they saw strips of rubber from tires on the roadway.
Once they arrived at the Dandy Mini Mart they noted that the black Jeep was just sitting on the wheels and that the passenger side tires were gone.
The driver, Wood, was still asleep when police arrived, according to the criminal complaint.
The troopers took note of the expired inspection sticker and empty alcohol containers behind the driver’s seat.
Court documents show that Wood began to wake up and spit on himself when the trooper opened the driver’s side door and turned the car off. Police said that his false teeth had fallen out, his pupils were dilated, and the car smelled heavily of alcohol.
One of the troopers said that when he spoke, he associated it with what he understands to be slurred speech. He reported that Wood said something about coming from Terrytown and heading home to Terrytown.
Wood ignored commands to exit the vehicle and had to be physically removed, according to the police report. Police also had to retrieve his driver’s license from his pocket for him.
He showed further signs of impairment when he leaned on the police car for support.
After being unable to complete sobriety tests, Wood was arrested for suspected DUI and taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a chemical blood test.
Police later reported that the blood test indicated .221% BAC.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 26.
False written statement
Melissa Diane Ackley, 32, of Towanda, was charged with the schedule three felony for materially false written statement – purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm and the schedule three misdemeanor for statement under penalty.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that on Oct. 28, 2020, an officer received a request for a criminal investigation from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division regarding Ackley.
The request included forms that proved she had attempted to purchase a firearm, a GSG FireFly .22 caliber pistol, from Elite Arms at 516 Main Street in Towanda borough.
Court documents show that Ackley had answered no on a form that asked if the applicant had been convicted of a felony for any other crimes for which they could have been imprisoned for more than one year, and on another form that asked if the applicant had ever been charged or convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
The officer conducted a subsequent criminal history check which showed that on April 2, 2012, Ackley was charged by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for multiple charges. In June of that year, Ackley pleaded guilty to the crime of corruption of minors and was later sentenced to a minimum term of six months and a maximum term of 18 months imprisonment.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 3.
DUI
Steven James Spencer, 44, of Mildred, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana – small amount personal use, and the simple violations for driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, exceeding max speed limit of established 30 MPH, and disregarding traffic lanes (single)
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 9, a trooper was driving on Ghent Hill Road in Sheshequin Township when he noticed a vehicle ahead of him traveling at a high rate of speed.
He said that he had to go up to 80 MPH just to catch up with the blue Chevrolet HHR. As he was following the vehicle, he was traveling at approximately 70 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone, according to the criminal complaint.
Police records show that the vehicle traveled on the double yellow line for several hundred yards and briefly crossed them.
When the trooper ran the plates, the vehicle came back as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The trooper pulled the vehicle over at about 10:01 p.m. and reported that Spencer couldn’t provide his drivers license and said that it was suspended. He also confessed that he registration didn’t belong to the Chevrolet HHR and that he didn’t have insurance on the vehicle.
Police said that an NCIC/Clean query scan showed that Spencer’s license was DUI suspended.
Court documents show that Spencer appeared nervous and related that he was in possession of a marijuana pipe and retrieved it from the center console area.
Police said that at that time, back up was requested.
Spencer admitted to being in possession of more paraphernalia before backup arrived. He then gave his consent for a search of the vehicle which uncovered a clear plastic bag of suspected marijuana, two hypodermic needles, a clear glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue, and a clear glass tube containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Spencer was taken into custody and he was transported to PSP Towanda for processing along with the paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on March 3.
