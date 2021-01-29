DUI
Katelyn Marie Roach, 18, no town of residence provided, was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, intentional possession of a controlled substance of a person not registered, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sayre police, Roach, who was wanted on warrants out of Bradford County, was found driving down Cayuta Street in Sayre Borough around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 26. After checking her records, the officer notified other patrolmen stationed nearby on Spring Street , who were able to stop her 2008 Nissan X-Terra.
After being placed in custody for her warrants, police found a small THC dab and a glass smoking device with marijuana residue at the scene, according to court documents. She later admitted to having a small baggie of crack in her crotch, which was uncovered by a female officer at the police department. Police noted that Roach also had blood shot eyes, smelled of marijuana, and had small green leaves on her tongue.
According to police, Roach admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine recently, and failed field sobriety testing. Blood testing showed the presence of amphetamine (33+-8 ng/mL), methamphetamine (170 +-50 ng/mL), 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC (3.6 +-.7 ng/mL), delta-9 carboxy THC (30 +-5 ng/mL), and delta-9 THC (11 +-2 ng/mL).
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.
Retail theft
Ronald Reed Franks, 56, of Quakertown, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly stealing several items from Walmart’s sporting goods department on Jan. 16 and then leaving the store.
According to Athens Township police, Franks took $578.26 worth of items. He and his vehicle were caught on surveillance. Attempts to contact Franks using contact information provided by the Richland Township Police Department were initially unsuccessful. However, Franks ended up calling police back on Jan. 22 and admitted to the theft after police told him they had video footage of the thefts.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
DUI
Adam Bradley Brady, 36, no address provided, faces the misdemeanor charges of DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, two counts of DUI controlled substance, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sayre Borough police, two patrolmen found a 2017 Honda CRV parked in the American Legion parking lot shortly after midnight on Jan. 3. Police found a small baggie with green leafy substance and glass smoking device inside the vehicle, and could smell marijuana. Police said Brady performed poorly during field sobriety testing. Blood testing showed the presence of amphetamine (32 +-7 ng/mL), methamphetamine (430 +-12- ng/mL), clonazepam (19 +-4 ng/mL), 7-amino clonazepam (27 +-5 ng/mL), 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC (1.2 +-.2 ng/mL), delta-9 THC (1.2 +-.4 ng/mL), buprenorphine-free (.57 +-.15) and norbuprenorphine-free (.79 +-.29 ng/mL).
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.
Assault
Dean Gregory Veleker, 32, of Towanda, faces the charged of felony aggravated assault, and the misdemeanor charges of simple assault and harassment following a Jan. 26 incident in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Room.
According to Sayre Borough police, Veleker was being evaluated on a mental health evaluation that morning when he attempted to leave and punched one victim in the side of the head. Veleker ended up restrained after struggling with several hospital personnel and was sedated by the time police arrived.
Veleker was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
