Rape
Austyn J. Casselbury, 23, of Waverly, was charged with felony rape in the first degree on Jan. 28.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Casselbury was charged following an investigation into a July 24, 2020 incident in the Town of Barton.
Casselbury is scheduled to appear in the Town of Barton Court on Feb. 2.
DUI
William Esmond Wright, 68, no address provided, was charged with misdemeanor DUI – high rate of alcohol and summary fail to keep right following a Dec. 16 crash.
According to Sayre Borough police, Wright’s red Chevrolet Colorado hit another oncoming vehicle while pulling out of Holly Street to North Thomas Avenue. Police noted that Wright’s truck was covered with snow and had foggy windows, making it difficult to see. In addition, police said Wright had difficult answering simple questions, had difficulty performing simple motor tasks and keeping his balance, smelled strongly of alcohol, and kept forming sentences that didn’t make sense or didn’t apply to the situation.
Police found that Wright had not had a valid driver’s license since February 1980 and his vehicle was uninsured, although it had a valid registration, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.
