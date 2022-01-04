DUI
An Ulster man faces DUI charges from a Nov. 6 incident in Athens Borough.
Pennsylvania State Police said a heavily tinted vehicle was stopped on the exit ramp of Route 220 near Pine Street after crossing the double yellow center line and white fog line several times, and traveling 103 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle smelled like marijuana and the driver, 26-year-old Tyler David Birdsall. had bloodshot eyes, smelled like alcohol, and a glass smoking pipe with drug residue on the front passenger seat. A consent vehicle search uncovered a glass jar containing suspected marijuana, a grinder with suspected marijuana residue and a glass smoking device with suspected drug residue. Birdsall was taken into custody after showing signs of impairment during field sobriety testing.
Birdsall faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: Schedule 1, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceeding maximum speed limit established by 48 MPH, summary fail to keep right, summary careless driving, and summary improper sunscreening and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Felony criminal trespass
A Monroeton woman faces felony criminal trespass charges that happened in Towanda Borough on Dec. 15.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that 28-year-old Miranda Noel Beauman was trespassing at an apartment building on Main Street and had done so on multiple occasions. She also had an active arrest warrant. When officers arrived at the scene, she was laying down by one of the apartment doors. Police then placed her in custody. A search uncovered a glass smoking device with white residue in her jacket pocket. Police noted that she also appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Beauman was transported to Bradford County Correctional Facility. During intake, police searched her again and found a small clear baggy of a white crystalline substance in her jean pocket, according to court documents.
Beauman faces charges for felony criminal trespass: enter structure, misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $70,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.