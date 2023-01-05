DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough during the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022.
Nicholas Edward Webster, 21, was driving a truck while under the influence of alcohol around 12:34 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He was driving erratically as he turned off of Bridge Street and onto Main Street and proceeded to speed down the road.
Police stated that officers initiated a traffic stop and Webster pulled onto Jefferson Street and nearly struck a low wall in the parking lot behind the First United Methodist Church.
The vehicle smelled of alcohol and Webster displayed signs of impairment, according to court documents. He told police that he did not have a driver’s license and he was drinking alcohol before he drove. Police asked him to exit the vehicle and he stated that he wouldn’t perform any sobriety tests because he was drunk and they should arrest him. Police proceeded to place him into custody.
Webster faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, summary careless driving and summary failure to keep right. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
False report
A Troy man faces charges for allegedly making a false report on Nov. 29, 2022.
Darrin James Stroud, 23, falsely accused a state parole agent of sexually assaulting him, according to court documents. The agent picked him up around 8:38 p.m. from the state police’s Towanda barracks and transported him to the Bradford County Correctional Facility because he had an outstanding warrant.
On the way to the jail, Stroud stated that he wanted to harm himself, so he was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a mental health evaluation, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Stroud was chewing on his pants drawstring and the agent removed it from his mouth. Stroud proceeded to yell and accuse the agent of grabbing his private parts. A nurse witnessed the incident and stated that Stroud was lying and being unruly during his hospital stay.
Stroud faces charges of misdemeanor false report: falsely incriminate another. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Assault
A New Albany man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in New Albany Borough on Jan. 2.
Craig Alan Fitzgerald, 42, engaged in a verbal argument with the victim that led to a physical altercation with her and another victim, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The incident occurred at a residence on the 4400 block of Overton Road around 8:49 p.m.
He pushed and shoved the first victim and the second victim tried to defend her, police said. Fitzgerald tackled the second victim to the ground and proceeded to grab and twist her wrist. Police saw injures on the second victim that consisted of redness and broken skin to her wrist.
Fitzgerald was taken into custody and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000. He faces charges that include misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
