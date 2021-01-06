Strangulation, assault
Timothy John Oliver, 24, of Gillett, was charged with the schedule 3 felony for strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck, the schedule 1 felony for aggravated assault — attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault, and harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said they received a call at about 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020 about a disturbance at a residence in South Creek Township.
Once a trooper arrived, he took note of recent physical injuries to the victim’s neck. The victim explained that Oliver had choked them to the point where they couldn’t breathe or talk.
Oliver had already fled the scene, according to the release report.
A warrant was issued and he was found the next day in Troy Borough.
He was arraigned and confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where he was unable to post a $60,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.