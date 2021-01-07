Stolen camera
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a theft of a Wildgame Innovations trail camera from a Standing Stone Township residence.
The camera is valued at $60 and is believed to have been stolen at some point in the past few weeks.
Anyone with information on its location is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Stolen license plate
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are looking into a stolen license plate that was believed to have been taken at about 11:47 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 from a Monroe Township residence.
Anyone with information on a license plate bearing JMW3199 is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
DUI
James Eugene Sluyter, 63, of Towanda, was charged with a DUI – unsafe driving, BAC of .16 or greater, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2020, Malinda Martin placed a phone call to Sluyter after being arrested for DUI.
She asked Sluyter to come pick her up at PSP Towanda, according to the criminal complaint.
When he arrived almost 20 minutes later, police noted that he strongly smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred.
He struggled to retrieve his license from his wallet, prompting an officer to go outside and search his vehicle. The officer found several cans of beer; some were empty and some were full.
After failing sobriety tests in the conference room, Sluyter was handcuffed and placed under arrest for DUI.
PSP received the results of his blood draw on Dec. 14 and it showed that he had a BAC of .32%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.