Herrick marijuana possession
Bryan Jenner, 26, of Wyalusing is facing a charge of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use following an incident on Cold Creek Road in Herrick on Nov. 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence to apprehend Jenner for an outstanding collections bench warrant. Jenner was asked to step outside the residence and was placed under arrest. A search was conducted and a plastic bag with a green leafy substance inside was found on Jenner’s person. The substance field tested positive for marijuana.
Jenner has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Brandon Felter, 24, of Delhi, New York, is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Golden Mile Road in Wysox on Dec. 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified by New York State Police that Felter was in the area and had active warrants out of New York for burglary. Felter’s vehicle was identified and a traffic stop was conducted. Felter was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a black aluminum can with a hole cut into it filled with marijuana residue that was used for smoking marijuana. Three additional occupants of the vehicle were found and two of them were juveniles. One of the juveniles was under the influence of alcohol and admitting to drinking and smoking marijuana with Felter.
Felter is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor corruption of minors.
Felter is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Drug paraphernalia
Arthur Everly, 39, of Troy is facing charges of three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on State Street in Towanda on Oct. 15.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police identified Everly on the street and he had an active felony warrant. Everly was placed under arrest and was found in possession of a pipe containing residue and a glass straw containing residue which is consistent with methamphetamine use along with a digital scale.
Everly is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Honesdale theft by deception
Tanner Brooks, 24, of Lake Ariel is facing theft by deception related charges following an incident Route 670 in Honesdale on Nov. 7.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no inspection sticker. The operator of the vehicle stated that Brooks has recently purchased the vehicle. The purchase price listed on the pink slip stated $100. The trooper asked the operator what Brooks had purchased the vehicle for and she stated $2,000. The trooper called Brooks and asked the same thing and Brooks is accused of stating $2,000. The trooper stated that Brooks misrepresented the purchase price with the intent to defraud the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue a total of $114 in taxes.
Brooks is facing charges of misdemeanor theft by deception — false impression in the second degree and misdemeanor tamper with public record/information in the second degree.
Brooks has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Hinder apprehension
Paige McCabe, 25, of Towanda is facing a charge of misdemeanor hinder apprehension/prosecution — false information to law enforcement officer following an incident on Porter Place in Towanda on Dec. 17.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police received an anonymous tip of a wanted person through the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office staying in the back bedroom of the residence. The officer spoke with McCabe who came to the door of the residence and claimed that the wanted individual wasn’t there. After being asked a second time, McCabe let the officer search the residence and the wanted individual was found. McCabe stated that she didn’t know the individual and thought his name was Fred. The individual stated that they knew each other.
McCabe has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 5 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Albany simple assault
Pamela Mosier is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Stevenson Hill Road in Albany on Dec. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a domestic related incident where Mosier was accused of choking a victim twice and pulling a gun on the victim. Mosier admitted to the incident and a loaded magazine was found in the rifle upon troopers’ arrival to the scene.
Mosier is facing charges of two counts of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Mosier is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Athens DUI
Jamey Evans, 56, of Athens is facing DUI related charges following an incident on West Pine Street in Athens on July 6.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Borough police witnessed a GMC truck traveling east at a high rate of speed on West Pine Street. The registration on the vehicle had expired in November of 2018. After the vehicle almost struck a curb after failing to maintain the proper lane, a traffic stop was conducted. Upon speaking with Evans, the officer detected an odor of alcohol and a standard field sobriety was performed. Evans displayed signs of being under the influence and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .134 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Evans is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense and summary violation driving unregistered vehicle.
Evans has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Waverly warrant arrest
On Jan. 1, Waverly Police located and arrested Richard P. Baker, age 27, of Waverly, New York, on a Tioga County, New York indictment/arrest warrant for two felony counts of burglary to a residence and one charge of petit larceny, that recently occurred in 2019, within the Village of Waverly, New York.
According to the Waverly Police Department, Baker was located in a field on Emory Chapel Road, Waverly, New York, after attempting to flee police. The time of arrest was 3:03 p.m.
Baker was sent to the Tioga County Jail, Owego, New York, to await further legal action.
