Driving too fast
A Columbia Cross Roads woman faces a violation of driving vehicle at safe speed after a Jan. 25 crash on Springfield Road in Springfield Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jamia J. Bellinger, 38, was traveling west and driving too fast for conditions when she lost control of her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, hit a vehicle coming in the opposite direction, and came to rest in a field approximately 30 feet from the roadway.
She and an unnamed 16-year-old female passenger were transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital by Western Alliance EMS. The passenger was suspected to have serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 2001 Kenworth T800, was not injured.
Jesse’s Repair and Towing and Burkholders Towing took both vehicles from the scene.
Driver loses control of vehicle
A Columbia Cross Roads man faces a violation of driving on roadways laned for traffic following a Jan. 25 crash on Route 514 in Granville Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gaige M. Williams, 19, was traveling east when he lost control of his 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer and traveled into a ditch. Williams was not injured. His vehicle was removed from the scene by Junior’s Towing.
Crash on icy road
A Gillett woman faces a violation of driving on roadways laned for traffic following a Jan. 25 crash on Green Mountain Road in Ridgebury Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Brittany A. Hajduga, 23, was traveling west when her 2004 Ford Freestar began to fishtail on snowy and icy conditions and then spun and struck a drainage pipe. She was not injured. Sutton’s Towing assisted at the scene.
Damaged goods
The Athens Township Police Department reported a summons was issued on Jan. 28 for a Rome man who stole and broke items in the Athens Walmart on Nov. 1.
Nathan Douglas Krager, 23, who was identified after investigation by the police and assistance from the public, arrived at Walmart in the early morning with two others. Krager, an unidentified male, and an unidentified female then entered Walmart and removed an unknown tool from the hardware department.
According to police, they then tried to remove two phones from the electronics department but broke them in the process. However, they were able to remove an electronic tablet which they took to the hardware department and concealed. They continued on, stealing a flashlight, a pair of boots, a belt, and electronic equipment used by the employees before leaving the store without paying. The value of items stolen and damaged totaled $3,401.90.
Krager was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property, and misdemeanor retail theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
Crash into pole
A Chemung man faces a violation of driving vehicle at safe speed following a Jan. 25 crash on Berwick Turnpike in Springfield Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alexander M. Colwell, 20, hit a utility pole while going around a left curve. Colwell and his passenger were not injured. His 2010 Ford Fusion was towed from the scene.
Vehicle rear ended
An unidentified 17-year-old boy faces a violation of careless driving following a Jan. 23 crash on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Monroeton teen’s 1988 Dodge Dakota rear ended a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that was stopped at a red light. The crash is still under investigation.
Physical harassment
The Pennsylvania State Police reported a physical altercation took place at Laning Creek Road in Wysox Township on Jan 24.
The two unnamed women involved were a 17-year-old from Towanda and an 18-year-old from Monroeton, and were to be charged for harassment following the incident.
Burglar to be charged with corruption of minors
The Pennsylvania State Police reported that on Dec. 26, 2019, a Delhi, New York was picked up on active burglary warrants after being contacted by the New York State Police.
Brandon Eric Felter, 24, was pulled over after the vehicle he was said to be driving was spotted. Felter was identified and taken into custody without incident. Felter was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Two unidentified male minors, both aged 16, were with Felter at the time he was taken into custody. Felter was incarcerated at Bradford County Corrections Facility and charged as a fugitive of justice.
As reported by the Pennsylvania State Police, Felter will be held in lieu of a $50,000 bail and will face additional charges of corruption of minors, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Vehicle hits mailbox and tree
A report released by the Pennsylvania State Police stated that a Canton man lost control of his vehicle on Wetona Road during the morning of Jan. 25.
Jeremy J. Route, 46, encountered snow during his commute and fishtailed. During his attempt to correct he struck a mailbox and a tree. No injuries were sustained but the vehicle was disabled during the crash and was towed.
Vandals strike
A Sheshequin Township home was left damaged and vandalized after an attack on Jan. 8.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Hornbrook Road break-in took place sometime between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Upon investigation, it was found the suspects entered the residence without force through an unknown location and vandalized the living room, bedroom, and master bathroom.
Furthermore, the suspect or suspects drove through the lawn and ran into the garage door leaving it damaged. The investigation is ongoing with damages listed at $675.
Assault
The Pennsylvania State Police reported that on Jan. 25, they responded to a physical altercation between three unidentified females on Route 187 in Asylum Township.
The unnamed women were only identified as a 31-year-old from Trucksville, a 61-year-old from Wysox, and a 27-year-old from Nichols, New York. No weapons were used and no substantial injuries were sustained; however, the investigation is still ongoing.
Grand theft auto
A Rome man’s truck was stolen and seemingly taken for a joyride, according to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police.
Douglas Graham, 49, had his large diesel truck stolen early in the morning on Jan. 25 from the D&B Express trucking company. It was retrieved later in the day in Tioga County by the New York State Police; however, no suspects have been apprehended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.