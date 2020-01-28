Two vehicle wreck
A two vehicle wreck occurred on Route 6 in North Towanda Township on Dec. 24 according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as a 2019 Hyundai Accent operated by Summer Streeter, 22, of Wysox, was traveling east on Route 6. A 2015 Chrysler Town & Country operated by John Landmesser, 89, of Monroeton, attempted a left turn out of the CVS parking lot and subsequently struck the Accent. The Town & Country suffered disabling damage to the front end of the vehicle and the Accent sustained damage to its front end. No injuries were reported. Landmesser was charged with a traffic violation.
Single vehicle crash
A single vehicle wreck that caused injuries occurred on Shore Hill Road, just north of Laning Creek Road, in Wysox Township on Dec. 28 according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as a 1998 Jeep Cherokee operated by Seth Porter, 18, of Towanda, was navigating a left-hand curve when it hit gravel on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle lost control, crossed lanes, then overturned several times coming to a final rest in the southbound lane of travel. Quinn Barto, 18, of Wysox, was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Brian Carlin, 19, of Towanda, was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the wreck.
Hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a one vehicle wreck that occurred on Agway Road in Canton Township on Dec. 17 just after midnight. The wreck occurred as a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Luther Kinsman, 49, of Canton, was traveling north when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and rolled over down a steep embankment. The operator of the vehicle fleet the scene of the wreck and failed to notify police of the accident. The operator was later located at his residence without any injuries.
Assault
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a verbal argument turned physical and resulted in charges for one party after a incident on Stevenson Hill Road in Albany Township on Dec. 24. State police arrested Pamela Mosier, 51, of New Albany, after she allegedly put her hands around the victim’s neck and brandished a rifle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.