Violating protection from abuse
A Wyalusing man is being held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility after violating the protection from abuse placed against him.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, James Clary, 44, was taken into custody on Jan. 13 on Route 706 without incident after his violation was reported. The bail was set at $10,000.
Crash on Berwick Turnpike
A motorist that had stopped for a mail truck partially in the roadway on Berwick Turnpike near Moores Road received an unexpected delivery in the form of another car crashing into them on Jan. 16.
The Pennsylvania State Police reported that Micheal Henry, 43, was in his truck when it was rear ended, but received little injury. Laura Elliot’s, 26, van had to be towed due to heavy front end damage. She and her child were transported to the nearby hospital.
Damaged vehicles
A Towanda man allegedly failed to keep his car on the road and damaged vehicles parked in their driveways.
Jason Skaggs, 25, had difficulties maintaining control of his vehicle as he took a left turn onto Dogwood Lane in Wysox and struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Skaggs then backed out of the driveway and left the scene of the crime. Both vehicles received little damage and no injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.