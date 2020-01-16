Vehicle gone after reported crash
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information after a passerby reported seeing a vehicle on its side in a ditch along Coryland Road on Jan. 8 in Wells Township.
According to police, the vehicle was spotted on the southbound side of the roadway, near Baptist Hill Road, but was gone once police arrived on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Waylon Smith at (570) 265-2186.
Stolen vehicle crashed
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an Oct. 23 crash on Route 6 in West Burlington Township involving a 2012 White Kia Sorento that was reported stolen by its owner.
According to police, the crash took place shortly after midnight. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene.
Attempted firearm purchase
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the attempted purchase of a firearm by someone who was not allowed to possess it.
According to police, the attempt took place on June 29 at 1137 Golden Mile Road.
Stolen plate
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a license plate with registration KRB3430 from a 2018 Nissan Sentra.
According to police, the theft took place around 8 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of Route 6 and Hillcrest Drive in North Towanda Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Police investigating sexual assault
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the sexual assault of a boy from 2012 to 2014 in Litchfield Township.
Police said the victim was 6 to 8 years old at the time, and the suspect was known to him.
Sex assault investigation
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the sexual assault of a teen girl, who is currently 16 years old, by someone known to her.
Police said the alleged assault took place on April 13, 2018 in Ulster Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.