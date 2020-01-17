School incident
A 15-year-old boy was charged in relation to an incident that took place on Jan. 14 at the Athens Area High School, according to the Athens Borough Police Department. Additional details have not been made available.
Retail theft
A Sayre woman faces a misdemeanor charge of retail theft following an Oct. 8, 2019 incident at Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, Brittany Marshell Savercool, 30, had failed to scan a large box fan costing $19.88 while paying for items in the self checkout shortly before 9 p.m. Police noted that this is Savercool’s second offense, having pleaded guilty to retail theft in September 2015.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
