Meth arrest
Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of an individual stating she was in danger near Hurley’s in North Towanda Township on Jan. 16.
According to police, the suspect, an unidentified 31-year-old woman, was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was arrested upon the arrival of the troopers. She will be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.
Harassment charge
Pennsylvania State Police responded to an altercation between brothers on Jan. 1 in Troy Borough.
According to police, troopers arrived at Willow Street and eventually took one brother, a 42-year-old who was not identified, into custody in connection with the incident. He will be charged with harassment.
Physical altercation at jail
A physical altercation occurred between two inmates on Jan. 16 at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Caleb England, 36, from Burlington Township, was recently attacked in his jail cell by 27-year-old Joshua Chapman of Sayre. Chapman had walked into England’s cell and struck him under the eye. England attempted to fight back in an effort to defend himself, but according to police was unable to land a blow. Chapman is being charged with harassment.
