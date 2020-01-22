Reckless endangerment
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Brian Keith Seeley, 47, of Canton with recklessly endangering another person following an incident on Nov. 1.
According to police documents, officers responded to a residence in Canton Township around 10:19 p.m. after a report that Seeley had held a loaded pistol to his head before firing a single round into the floor of the home during an argument.
During an interview with police, Seeley stated that he was upset that the victim was ignoring him so he held a loaded 9mm pistol to his head and became more upset that this did not get the victim’s attention so he pointed the pistol to the ground and fired a shot to “get her attention,” according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Seeley on Feb. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Aggravated harassment by prisoner
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Doyle Kipp Bonnell, 21, of Troy with aggravated harassment by prisoner and disorderly conduct following an incident at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Jan. 3.
According to court documents, officers responded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility after the report of an assault on a corrections officer by Bonnell.
Bonnell clogged the toilet in his cell and repeatedly flushed it, flooding multiple cells and then “threw multiple wads of toilet paper that was soaked in soiled toilet water” at the victim while he was attempting to clean up the mess and prevent further flooding, according to police records.
A preliminary hearing for Bonnell is scheduled for Feb. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Driver loses control
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Mansfield woman lost control of her vehicle on Jan. 18 on Route 549 near Meadow Way.
Melissa Smith, 34, was charged for driving too fast for the road conditions and losing control of her vehicle. The police reported her car was found in a ditch over 2,000 feet away from the road and had sustained front end damage alongside a flat tire. No injuries were reported despite the report stating the safety belt was used improperly.
Broken axle
An Elmira woman weaved on and off the road before coming to a stop on the Berwick Turnpike near Monkey Run Road, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Jessica Bennett, 40, was traveling south on the Berwick Turnpike when she went off the road and into the brush. She was wearing her seat belt properly and no injuries were reported. However, the Pennsylvania State Police reported her axle was damaged and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police report that a Ford F-150 backed into a freightliner and then fled the scene on Jan. 16 at the Dandy Mini Mart near state Route 187 and Lake Road.
No injuries were reported by the police and the driver of the freightliner was not present in the vehicle at the time of impact.
Vehicle rollover
Pennsylvania State Police report that an Athens teenager rolled her vehicle near the intersection of Springfield Road and Little York Road on Jan. 17.
Brianna O’Malley, 19, was traveling too fast to maintain control of her vehicle as she negotiated the turn. O’Malley left the right side of the road and struck a ditch with the passenger side of the car and then overturned.
Both occupants were using their seatbelts and were able to remove themselves from the vehicle. After assessment on the scene by the Smithfield Volunteer FD EMS they were then transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
Vehicle hits tree
The Pennsylvania State Police reported a Sayre woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree near Ridgebury Road and Galvin Road.
On Jan. 18, Angela Bloom, 41, was traveling too fast for the slippery road conditions and slid off the road. Bloom went down an embankment and eventually came to a stop against a tree. Her seatbelt was used properly and no injuries were reported.
Shoplifting
On Jan. 18 Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of a male acting strangely and refusing to leave the Dollar General at 955 Pennsylvania Ave.
Upon arrival, employees informed the troopers that the individual they identified as James Taylor had entered the store and proceeded to bang his head on the floor to the point of injury. As a result blood was seen throughout the store. Taylor then took a few items from the store before fleeing the scene.
Troopers were able to locate Taylor shortly after at his home where he was taken into custody without incident. The EMS declared medical attention was necessary due to the extent of Taylor’s self inflicted injuries and he was transported to the hospital.
Violation of protection from harm
On Jan. 14 Pennsylvania State Troopers were dispatched to investigate an incident in Towanda Borough.
Based on their investigation Tyler Cordner, 25, of Monroeton was taken into custody on Jan. 17.
Burglary with force
On Jan. 18 in Windham Township, Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports to investigate a burglary.
It was found that sometime late at night on Jan. 16 or the early morning on Jan. 17 unidentified suspect(s) forced their way into a home on Route 187. They were able to enter through a door and left with a safe containing a large sum of money as well as a firearm. Anyone with information pertaining to this is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police.
Criminal mischief
On Jan. 16 Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of a car’s window being smashed.
The victim was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack. The window is valued at $300 and the vehicle was located at Route 14 and Motel Road in Troy at the time of the attack.
Harassment between inmates
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an inmate was struck by another inmate on Jan. 18 at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Inmate Steven Fenster, 39, struck fellow inmate Jacob Ayers, 23, in the face. Surveillance proved the incident had occurred and Fenster has been charged with one summary count of harassment.
Harassment in Canton
On Jan. 19, Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of domestic violence.
At Grover Road in Canton, two females had a verbal argument that became physical. Both parties involved have been cited for harassment.
Burglary in Troy Township
Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of burglary at the Troy Borough Waste Water Plant located at 7168 Roosevelt Highway.
At some point between the afternoon of Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 in the early morning, unidentified suspect(s) illegally accessed commercial property. The suspects were able to circumvent the gated property and gain entrance. No damage or property loss has been reported at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.