Alteration or destruction of vehicle identification
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jesse Charles DuPont, 27, of Canton, with alteration or destruction of vehicle identification, receiving stolen property, possession of an offensive weapon, flight to avoid apprehension, intentionally possessing a controlled substance and three related charges following an incident on Dec. 27.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, after a criminal bench warrant was issued for DuPont for a failure to appear for a petition to revoke parole/probation/ARD a team of law enforcement personnel used a drone on Dec. 27 to observe a Canton residence where they knew DuPont to live and “obtain intelligence and layout of the property, house and out buildings to execute a warrant” for DuPont “at a later time.”
Court records show that through the use of a drone, the law enforcement team observed a grey Chevrolet Cobalt located in the back of the property of DuPont’s residence that he was known to use as well as a Jeep Wrangler that was not registered to him.
When law enforcement personnel questioned the owner of the Jeep they found that it had been taken without the knowledge of the owner, according to court documents.
The affidavit states that law enforcement personnel later entered the property after receiving information that DuPont was in a barn on the land and saw “evidence of recent usage” and that the Jeep they had earlier observed with the drone had been moved inside the barn and painted to alter its appearance. Law enforcement also noted that they noticed a “strong odor of spray paint” in the air.
When law enforcement personnel announced their presence and asked for DuPont to come toward their voice due to a warrant for his arrest, DuPont ran from the barn for approximately 50 yards before stopping near a small pond and being taken into custody, according to court records.
The affidavit also shows that law enforcement personnel found metal knuckles and a “small plastic baggy with a white crystal substance inside it” on DuPont’s person after a search as well as a glass smoking device he tried to dispose of before arrest.
After an assessment, it was determined that $3,021.32 in damage had been done to the Jeep in DuPont’s possession and that the vehicle identification number plate had been removed, according to the affidavit.
DuPont was arrested with a bail set at $85,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI and related charges following a traffic stop at Route 220 north on Aug. 31.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Katie Lynn Watkins, 29, had been observed by troopers to be drifting over the white fog lines repeatedly and they initiated a traffic stop. Troopers detected alcohol on her breath and initiated a field sobriety test.
Watkins informed the police of having Suboxone with her and permitted the troopers to search her vehicle. The police were also able to find a small bag with suspected methamphetamine, although she claimed it was cocaine and that she had recently snorted it. Watkins was then placed in custody and submitted to a blood test which reported a .012% blood alcohol level as well as 13ng/ml of amphetamine and 100ng/ml of methamphetamine.
Fleeing court proceedings
A Bradford County man faces charges for flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment after failing to appear in court on Nov. 25.
Nicholas Edward Webster, 18, was sentenced to house arrest to be served at his father’s home on Nov. 22 until arrangements could be made to send him to the Youth Forestry Camp No. 2 on Nov. 25. However, according to Detective Kyle G. Wisel of the Bradford County detectives, Webster had removed his GPS locator at around 5:50 a.m.
When Webster’s parents arrived at court without Nicholas, they said they found his locater on his bed and that his whereabouts were unknown, the affidavit continued. Nicholas has since been apprehended and is scheduled for a formal arrangement on Jan. 27 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI and related charges following a traffic stop on Sheshequin Road.
Robert Lee Heeman was reported by the Pennsylvania State Police to be driving a vehicle with a category F suspension which resulted in the traffic stop. Police noted that Heeman was nervous and they could smell marijuana.
Heeman admitted to both possessing and having smoked it, which prompted a search that uncovered two pipes used for smoking and a glass jar containing what is suspected to be marijuana, police added. Heeman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.
Failure to comply with registration requirements
A Canton man faces charges due to failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Caleb Aaron Willow, 25, is currently being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for failure to comply with Megan’s Law after moving into Pennsylvania. On Jan. 6, Willow was interviewed by police and admitted to having social media accounts not reported to the proper authorities that he was using to contact minors. Willow then signed a consent to search his phone and a Snapchat, Facebook, and a Kik account. None had been reported.
Willow will have a formal arraignment on Jan. 27.
Terroristic threats
A Towanda man has been accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at three individuals in the parking lot of the Marie Antoinette Bar.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, after a verbal confrontation Travis Lee Taylor is believed to have pulled a weapon to end the argument with three others. The three threatened were not named but were two males and one female varying in age from late 20s to early 40s.
Taylor is wanted for the following: harassment, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and terroristic threats with intention to terrorize another. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police have asked anyone with information to contact them at (570) 265-2186
DUI crash hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 6.
Brandon Michael Cassellbury had already fled the scene when police arrived at the crash site, according to troopers. Due to chemical testing of evidence left at the scene, police were able to determine that Cassellbury was under the influence at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle struck was reported to have sustained serious injuries from the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (570) 265-2186
Vehicle rolled and abandoned
A Wyalusing man rolled his vehicle while making a turn near Brewer Hollow.
Brett Brink, the owner who was believed to be the driver of the car left at the scene, was making a right turn onto Brewer Hill Road, when he lost control, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle came to a final rest in a nearby creek bed and then the operator fled the scene.
DUI
A Sayre man will be summoned to face DUI charges related to an incident on Dec. 14 in the early morning.
Jonathan William Vannorman had attempted to drive home after drinking at an area establishment, according to Sayre Borough police. No one was injured but Vannorman was found passed out in his vehicle on the side of the road on Pitney Street by an off duty officer who then reported it to the Sayre Borough Police Department.
Upon arrival on the scene, the police found Vannorman still unconscious in his vehicle and were eventually able to wake him. When he was able to speak, Vannorman explained to the officer that he believed he was still in the parking lot. The police told him of his actual location to which Vannorman responded, “I didn’t want to drive. I knew I was too drunk to drive,” according to police. Vannorman has been summoned to court on Feb. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.