Athens DUI
Stephanie Evans, 36, of Athens is facing DUI related charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 220 and Route 199 in Athens on Sept. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a red Nissan Altima traveling 73 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted and a trooper detected the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage. Evans is accused of having difficulty retrieving her documentation and telling the trooper that she came from the bar and did have alcohol to drink. Evans failed a field sobriety test and refused to provide a blood sample.
Evans is facing charges for misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, summary violation exceed 55 miles per hour in other location by 18 miles per hour and summary violation careless driving.
Evans has a preliminary hearing on March 1 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wysox harassment
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Edgardo Morado and Jose Vasquez of Houston, Texas are facing charges of harassment and disorderly conduct following an incident on the Route 6 bridge in Wysox. Morado and Vasquez are accused of stopping a 16-year-old victim on the bridge and the victim began to cry not knowing why they stopped her. Vasquez is then accused of licking a tear off of the victim’s face and kissing the victim before letting the victim go. The victim called 911 following the incident.
Sheshequin and Litchfield theft from vehicle
According to the Pennsylvania State Police release report, thefts from a vehicle occurred in Sheshequin Township and Litchfield Township between Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 that resulted in several items being taken from the both victims’ vehicle.
Columbia Township DUI
Mary Santiago, 58, of Troy is facing DUI related charges following a motor vehicle accident on Painter Lick Drive in Columbia Township on Jan. 21.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police release report, troopers were dispatched to Painter Lick Drive for a reported vehicle crashed into a tree. After an investigation was conducted, Santiago was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Wyalusing Act 64
According to the Pennsylvania State Police release report, 28-year-old David Gervasi of Scranton and 21-year-old Roza Reyes of Wyalusing are facing Act 64 related charges following an incident on Cayutus Avenue in Wyalusing on Dec. 23. Gervasi and Reyes are were found smoking marijuana outside of the Cayutus Avenue residence.
Monroe Township crash
Dana Cabucci, 50, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an accident on Route 220 in Monroe Township on Jan. 17.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police crash report, Cabucci was traveling southbound on Route 220 and veered to the right side of the roadway and then back to the left over both lanes of travel before impacting the embankment on the left side of the roadway where Cabucci lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over before coming to a rest in the northbound lane of travel and Cabucci was not wearing a safety belt and there was no airbag deployment. Cabucci was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for medical treatment. Cabucci displayed signs of intoxication while at the scene of the crash.
