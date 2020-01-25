Retail Theft
The Athens Township Police Department reported on Jan. 24 that just before the new year, a Sayre man and an unidentified female robbed a shopping cart worth of goods from Walmart.
According to the police report, Stephen Perry Woodruff, 35, alongside the unidentified female entered Walmart after 10 p.m. on Dec. 27. Together, they traveled to the apparel section of the store where then Woodruff departed the store briefly. Then they both met up in the toys section.
Following this, the CCTV showed the unidentified female leaving the store and getting a vehicle. Shortly after, Woodruff left the store with a full shopping cart of children’s toys and other items valued at $235.75 and proceeded to load their vehicle by the sidewalk before leaving the store.
Working with Walmart Asset Protection, the police were able to build a case and made contact with Woodruff. When asked if it was him featured in the evidence, police said Woodruff responded with, “Yeah, that’s me.”
The police showed Woodruff images of their cart and he informed them they “got all the stuff.” When asked why he stole Woodruff answered, “He did it for, unidentified female, because they didn’t have money and wanted the kids to have stuff,” according to police.
The officers were also able to identify the woman due to the photos provided by Walmart, her Facebook page, and Woodruff himself admitting they had committed the theft together.
Woodruff faces a misdemeanor charge of retail theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
