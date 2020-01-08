Two car crash
A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township at 8:16 p.m. on Jan. 2. According to state police, the crash occurred as a 2004 Nissan Sentra operated by Kiara Lain, 20, of New Albany, was stopped in the eastbound lane while waiting to take a legal left turn into a parking lot. A Toyota Camry operated by Alyssa Brigham, 24, of Laceyville, then rear ended the Sentra. The police report claimed that Brigham was distracted and failed to observe the Sentra’s turn signal. Both units sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. Both operators received medical treatment and stated that they were uninjured. Brigham was cited for failing to maintain her vehicle at safe speeds.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief that occurred on Saturday. According to the police report, at approximately 5:15 p.m. troopers responded to 25 Lake Road in Wysox Township to investigate a front door with a smashed window pane. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Justin Landmark, 40, of Sugar Run, on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on Dec. 12 on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck after a violation was observed. During the stop, the operator was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently taken into custody. Charges are pending.
Domestic abuse
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have located and taken into custody the suspect, a 47-year-old Wyalusing man, of domestic abuse on Jan. 3 following a report of a domestic dispute on Jan. 2 in Wyalusing Township. According to the report, the victim of the abuse contacted state police to report the abuse. Police ascertained that the perpetrator smashed the victim’s phone, drug the victim by their hair up a set of stairs, struck the victim in the head and face three times, then strangulated the victim before threatening to rape and burn down the victim and children’s homes if they contacted police. The perpetrator then took a diamond ring, valued at $5,400, an unknown amount of cash and left the scene.
Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Robert Heeman, 32, of Sayre, following a traffic stop on Dec. 28 in Sheshequin Township. According to the police report, Heeman was pulled over on Sheshequin Road when police determined that Heeman was in possession of both marijuana and paraphernalia.
Theft of motor vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in Troy Township between Dec. 21 at 11 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. The vehicle in question is a white Ford Fusion bearing Pennsylvania Registration HXE9766. The vehicle was later located in Sullivan Township, Tioga County. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Theft from motor vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of items from a motor vehicle parked on Canton Avenue in Monroe Borough on Jan. 3. Approximately $10-20 in change was taken from a 2013 Subaru Impreza. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
Non-traffic citation
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda responded to numerous reports of an aggressive dog in the area of Route 220 in Ulster Township on Dec. 31 at approximately 3:32 p.m. Upon arrival it was discovered that one victim has been bitten by the dog. Non-traffic citations were issued to the owner of the animal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.