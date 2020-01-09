Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in Troy for a report of two cellmates that had gotten into a fight on Dec. 21. Upon investigation it was determined that Joshua Butler, 19, of Philadelphia, and Jonathan Tuesday, 63, of Athens, got into a physical altercation inside of their cell. Neither party was seriously injured as a result. Both parties were cited for a summary count of harassment.
Disorderly conduct
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have cited Christopher Chandler, 45, of Towanda, for disorderly conduct after an investigation into a report of an intoxicated man making a scene at the intersection of Daffodil Lane and Tulip Lane in Wysox Township on Dec. 27.
Stalking
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Bryan Comstock, 39, of Towanda, with harassment following an incident on Dec. 28 at Place Lane in Wysox Township. Police were dispatched to the scene for a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife around 5 p.m. on the aforementioned date. The police report stated that Comstock arrived at the residence pounding on the door, screaming and yelling.
DUI reported
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Dakota Cain, 22, of Rome, with DUI after an incident on Nov. 27 on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township. According to the police report, troopers observed a red Dodge Durango commit a series of traffic violations while traveling on Sheshequin Road. Upon further investigation it was determined that Cain was under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken into custody.
DUI
A New Albany man faces DUI and related charges following an Aug. 19, 2019 traffic stop on Desmond Street in Sayre.
According to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 6, 37-year-old Robert Michael Lutz smelled of marijuana and was driving an F-150 pickup without an ignition interlock device, which he was required to do.
Sayre Borough police first noticed the vehicle on West Lockhart Street due to a loud exhaust, and pulled the vehicle over after noticing that a brake light was not working. Lutz admitted to smoking marijuana that morning, according to police, and showed signs of impairment during standard field sobriety testing. After being taken into custody, police said Lutz admitted to buying narcotics from a dealer and using methamphetamine before the traffic stop. Police also found a red metal “grinder” with marijuana residue, a small glass pipe with marijuana, and a clear plastic baggie with a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.
He faces the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, illegally operating vehicle without ignition interlock, and the summary violation of no rear lights.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Theft
An Athens man faces a misdemeanor charge of retail theft after allegedly attempting to steal a shopping cart full of items from Walmart in Athens Township.
Jason Edward Nogar, 38, was caught while walking toward Tractor Supply Co, according to Athens Township police. After returning to the store, police said Nogar admitted to trying to steal the items because he had fallen on hard times. Nogar had left the items in the vestibule after he was approached by a Walmart employee for not paying for them. There were more than 30 items totaling $507.31, including a kerosene heater and fuel, gloves, and a coat.
Nogar was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
A Laceyville man faces the charges of misdemeanor unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles and summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked following a June 16 incident.
Roy Allen Hunsinger, 40, stole a gray, 2010 Kia Forte from a Meadowlark Drive home in Athens Township after visiting the residence at 4 a.m. and having something to eat, according to a recently released criminal complaint. Hunsinger was spotted driving the vehicle away at 7:15 a.m. and then sent them a message saying he was going to meet up with someone who would follow him back. The vehicle was located around 9:25 a.m. at the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda Township after Hunsinger advised that he would be in Danville all day and a spare key was inside.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Harassment
An Athens man faces three counts of misdemeanor harassment after repeatedly calling a victim after being told by police to not have any contact with her, according to Athens Township police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Crash reported
A Plains, Pennsylvania man faces a charge of driving vehicle at safe speed following a Jan. 7 crash on Route 220 in LaPorte Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Nathan S. Ochal was traveling south around 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and left the west side of the road. He was not injured.
Crash
A New Albany woman faces a charge of obedience to traffic control devices following a Dec. 28 crash on Center Street in Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Melody A. Harnish was traveling north around 5:33 a.m. when she continued through a No Outlet section of roadway and hit a guide rail.
The crash is still under investigation.
Three car crash
A Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania man faces a charge of traffic control signals after Pennsylvania State Police said he failed to stop while approaching a red light at the intersection of Golden Mile Road and Masonite Road.
The Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by 33-year-old Ruben D. Casilla hit a Dodge Journey that was stopped at the light, which caused that vehicle to hit a Ford F150, according to police. The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported from the scene by Memorial Hospital EMS for minor injury.
Car hits tree
A Troy woman faces a charge of driving vehicle at safe speed after a Dec. 27 crash on Hoblet Road in Smithfield Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 18-year-old Bonnie R. Carey was traveling west around 10:15 p.m. when her vehicle went off the roadway around a left curve and hit a tree. Her 2004 Ford Taurus had to be towed from the scene. The crash is still under investigation.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A Towanda man faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a possible trespasser on Dec. 31 at a Covered Bridge Road home in Ulster Township.
According to police, the caller said there was an unknown four wheeler at her house and she could hear someone walking upstairs. The investigation uncovered drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.