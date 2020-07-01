One vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a one vehicle wreck occurred on Route 87 in Cherry Township on June 26.
According to police, Craig Stover, 46, of Beech Creek, was traveling north in a 2014 Dodge RAM 2500 when a deer entered the roadway. Stover applied the brakes but was unable to stop in time and struck the deer. Then the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have charged William Baier, 50, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, with harassment following an incident on June 25. According to police, troopers responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Route 487 in Cherry Township at approximately 9:30 p.m. Baier was charged as a result of the ensuing investigation.
One vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported a one vehicle wreck had occurred in Cherry Township on June 25.
According to police, the crash occurred when Danielle Kisner, 28, of Mildred, was traveling west on Litzelman Road in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree, a PennDOT sign, then several more trees before coming to a final rest in the roadway facing east. No injuries were reported in the wreck. Kisner was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a hit and run had taken place on Route 154 in Fox Township on June 19. According to police, an unknown vehicle backed into a residential driveway and struck a parked vehicle then left without reporting the crash.
One vehicle crash
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a one vehicle wreck had occurred on Route 87 in Colley Township on June 25.
According to police, the wreck occurred when a 2015 Subaru Forester was traveling west on Route 87 when a bear emerged in the roadway and struck the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle consisted of minor damage to the driver’s side fender and bumper. The operator told police that he had no cell phone service at the time of the wreck so he proceeded to his residence to report the incident. No injuries were reported. No citations were given.
One vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported a one vehicle wreck occurred on Route 220 in Cherry Township on June 25.
According to police, Jennifer Huyett, 48, of Towanda, was traveling south in a 2020 Buick Envision when she observed a bear enter the roadway then subsequently struck another bear, disabling the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest in a dirt pull off area. Huyett sustained a possibly minor wrist injury but refused medical treatment.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating a theft that occurred in Laporte Township on May 28. According to police, an unknown actor used the victim’s information to open several accounts through Charles Schwab Bank in an attempt to conduct fraudulent charges. The investigation is ongoing.
