Strangulation charge
Canton Borough Police Department has charged Shatner G. Barrett, 32, of Canton with simple assault, strangulation and harassment following an incident on June 1.
According to police records, officers responded to a residence on Elm Street around 9 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.
Police witnessed Barrett, in the middle of Elm Street toward the police vehicle, put his hands in the air, drop to his knees and place his hands behind his head without being told to do so.
When officers approached him he told them he had been in a physical fight with a victim and “he knows he is going to jail,” according to court documents.
An affidavit of probable cause stated that Barrett told police that he was attacked by a victim and pushed her off of him, left the residence and went next door. Police checked Barrett and found a bite mark on his upper arm and fresh scratches on both his lower arms.
Police observed recent injuries to the victim’s face and neck including her right eye being black and swollen shut, the left side of her face being red, blood in the white portion of her eye and finger mark impressions and scratches around her throat, according to police reports, which officers noted are “consistent with being strangled.”
Officers were told that Barrett backhanded the victim in the right side of the face, slapped the left side of the face then choked her with both of his hands around her neck when she began to “claw” at his arms because she could not breath and stated to black out but he slipped in water and fell backward, allowing her to get away from him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Barrett has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.