DUI
A Sayre man faces misdemeanor charges of DUI of alcohol or controlled substance and DUI of alcohol — highest rate of alcohol, along with multiple summary violations, following an early morning May 31 motorcycle crash on Riverside Drive that sent him over his handlebars and into a road sign.
According to Athens Township police, Maesin Riley Tinnin was traveling south on Riverside Drive and admittedly too fast for conditions due to being angry. He also admitted to having three or four mixed drinks before getting on his motorcycle. While nearing the area of Glen Valley Road, Tinnin failed to negotiate a sweeping left curve in the roadway and his motorcycle ended up hitting a guiderail. The impact ejected him from the seat and into a road sign before going over an embankment. Initial testing of blood samples taken after his admission to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital revealed a .16% blood alcohol concentration. Additional testing through N.M.S. labs came back with a .182% blood alcohol concentration. Tinnin was also found without an inspection for his motorcycle, a motorcycle endorsement for his license, and a registration plate that was not displayed horizontally as required. He was also not wearing a helmet.
Corruption of minors
A Sayre man faces two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors after allegedly offering drugs and alcohol to underage high school girls over Snapchat in exchange for nude pictures or other sexual favors.
According to Sayre police, Riley Gavin Kepner-Card, 27, first showed up to the police station on March 8 saying his phone was hacked and that later he heard that the hacker had messaged several high school girls. During a follow up interview, Kepner-Card told police he might have inappropriately messaged several girls while drunk. Kepner-Card also admitted to having sexual relations with a girl who might have been underage, police noted.
Drug paraphernalia
A Waverly man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited offensive weapons following a June 26 response to a report of unwanted people outside of the Comfort Inn who were under the influence.
According to Athens Township police, 27-year-old Jacob Robert-Allen Franks, who was found inside a hotel room, admitted that one of the suspects found outside, Lucas A. Franks, had used drugs inside the room. A search of the room revealed three glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine or heroin, two of which had residue, along with a bong, a .357 caliber replica CO2 powered bb gun, and a pair of brass knuckles.
DUI
A Sayre man faces several charges after police found that a truck parked at a North East Street residence on July 9 had a dead tag and no valid registration.
According to Sayre Borough police, Kevin Robert Campbell, 44, was pulled over after leaving the home. Police said they could faintly smell alcohol and marijuana from inside the vehicle, and found a cold, open can of Bud Light on the passenger floorboard, a small clear bag with suspected crystal methamphetamine residue, a black Zytel spike knife, and a multicolored glass pipe with burned marijuana residue. Campbell was taken into custody following standard field sobriety testing, although a preliminary breath test showed no signs of alcohol. Campbell refused a chemical blood test due to recently smoking marijuana. Police noted that Campbell’s license was previously suspended for DUI and he was on probation.
Campbell was charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, prohibited offensive weapons, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia along with the summary violations of driving while suspended DUI related, required financial responsibility, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Terroristic threats
Canton Borough Police Department has charged Richard L. Waugh, 36, of Canton with terroristic threats with intention to terrorize another following an incident on June 12.
According to court records, officers were dispatched to North Center Street around 4:45 p.m. after receiving reports that Waugh struck a victim in the face and was wielding a knife.
Police documents show that upon arriving at the scene officers were told Waugh had fled on foot, so police patrolled the area but did not locate him. A motorist then told police they saw Waugh run across Troy Street and travel west.
Waugh was found by officers and a knife was found on his person, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A report was given to police that stated that Waugh threatened a victim with the knife, attempted to stab her and broke her necklace and hit her in the face with it. Reportedly, Waugh threatened to “slit the throat” of another victim as well.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Waugh on July 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
