Drug possession and retail theft
A Sayre woman faces drug possession and theft charges after a theft occurred at the Athens Township Walmart on July 2.
Athens Township police identified the woman as 44-year-old Amanda Lynn Longcoy. According to the police, an Asset Protection associate reported someone stealing items and putting them in her purse from the craft section. The associate recognized the woman from a prior theft and upon running her information an officer found an active warrant from the prior incident. The officer arrived on scene and spoke to Longcoy about the unpaid for items in her purse. The police searched her purse finding opened craft items and placed her under arrest for retail theft. Asset Protection reported that the stolen merchandise was worth $113.55. A smoking device with burnt marajuna was also found in Longcoy’s purse.
Longcoy faces charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Retail theft
A Milan man faces retail theft charges after a theft occurred at the Athens Township Walmart on July 1.
Athens Township police identified the man as 22-year-old Josiah Louis Allen. According to the police, the Walmart Asset Protection detailed a theft involving an unidentified man removing contents from a package of Trojan condoms and leaving the store without paying for them. The total retail cost of the stolen items was $7.98. A criminal history check showed that Allen had previously been charged with retail theft in 2019 making the newest offense a misdemeanor and after the last incident Allen signed a trespass notice advising him he was prohibited from entering Walmart.
Allen faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and summary defiantly trespassing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
A Waverly man faces disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges after an altercation occurred on July 3.
The man was identified as 27-year-old Nicholas James Bostwick. According the Sayre Borough police the fight occurred at a local restaurant in which Bostwick and his girlfriend got into a fight with the owner after they attempted to have Bostwick’s vehicle towed from the parking lot. A witness gave a statemnt that Bostwick and his girlfriend beat up a man and both were uncontrollable. Upon arriving on the scene the officers were forced to use a taser and two sets of handcuffs had to be applied.
Bostwick faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
Stolen property and retail theft
A Gillett man faces stolen property and retail theft charges after a theft at the Athens Township Walmart on May 3.
The man was identified as 19-year-old Michael Edward Barrett. According to the Athens Township police on May 13, the Asset Protection agency dropped off a packet while investigating a different incident they found another retail theft that occurred on May 3. According to the Asset Protection Barret failed to scan items at the self-checkout registers valued at $21.30.
Barrett faces charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property and summary retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Retail theft
A Waverly woman faces retail theft charges after several thefts occurred at the Athens Township Walmart.
The woman was identified as 22-year-old Shayleah Marie West. According to the Athens Township police on June 25, the office received a file from the Asset Protection detailing several thefts done by West. In total West was seen either skipping scanning or ticket switching on eight separate occasions. In total the property stolen was valued at $483.81.
West faces the charge of misdemeanor retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Drug possession
An Athens man faces drug possession, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct charges after an incident occured near Williams and North Keystone Avenue.
The man was identified as 28-year-old Ronald H. Horn. According to the Sayre Borough police officers were dispatched in response to a man yelling at trees and acting very weird. Upon arriving on the scene officers found Horn sweating, grinding his teeth, yelling and moving very rapidly. After attempting to calm him down, Horn was placed under arrest. Upon searching him, three hypodermic needles, including a full one were found.
Horn faces charges of misdmeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary public drunkeness, and summary disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
Assault
A Sayre man faces assault charges after an altercation occurred on July 3 at 7:24 p.m on Hoover Street.
Sayre Borough police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Mark Allen. According to court documents, police were dispatched to Hoover Street in regards to a dispute between two individuals. Police observed blood in the left ear of one of the participants and were told that Allen caused it. Allen was extremely intoxicated, aggressive, and hostile, and grabbed him by the throat forcing him to break free and then tackle him to the ground. When Allen got up he grabbed a kitchen knife and then just stood there. The officer then spoke to a female and the officer identified red marks on her neck. The woman told the officer that Allen grabbed her neck and twisted it while in a hotel room.
Allen faces charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
Theft, resisting arrest, and drug possession
An Athens woman faces theft, resisting arrest and drug possession charges after a theft was reported at the Sayre Walmart on July 3 at 5:38 p.m.
Athens Township police identified the woman as 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Netherton. Upon arrival an officer met with Asset Protection and they told the officer that Netherton attempted to steal approximately $66 worth of merchandise. The officer went to search Netherton for more stolen merchandise but as she reached out her bag to the officer she attempted to make a run for the door. The officer grabbed Netherton and she continued to resist until being put in handcuffs. An officer searched her bag and found four snort straws, a metal pick and .35 grams of methamphetamine. Also located in the bag was a smoking pipe and a clear glass jar containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Netherton faces charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
