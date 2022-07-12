Assault
A Waverly man faces assault and other charges related to an alleged incident on July 10 in South Waverly Borough.
Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, was in the victim’s vehicle as she was driving to Waverly and he grabbed the steering wheel, which almost caused it to crash, according to court documents. She pulled over in the parking lot of the Banana Curve diner when Stanton hit her in the face with his fist. The victim had a red mark on her neck from the assault.
Pennsylvania State Police stated that troopers made contact with Stanton, whom smelled like alcohol and admitted that he consumed too much alcohol that day.
Stanton faces charges of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges from an alleged incident in Rome Township on July 2.
Charles Daniel Johnson, 46, was at a residence on Titus Lane when he got into a verbal argument with the victim, according to court documents. He preceded to dump beer and coffee on her and hit her in the face with an electric fan causing a laceration. He also struck her in the arm, causing bruising and redness.
Johnson faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Assault
A Wysox woman faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage to property for an alleged incident in Rome Township on July 11.
Linsey Michelle Nichols, 41, took a knife and cut three tires on a vehicle parked in her driveway on Titus Lane, according to court documents.
She also hit the victim multiple times with a stick in his stomach and left forearm while on the front porch, court documents show. Pennsylvania State Police responded around 10 a.m. and saw that the victim had redness, swelling, bruising and bleeding on his body due to the assault.
Her bail was set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
