Drug possession
A homeless woman from New York state was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a Feb. 3 incident.
According to Athens Borough police, an SUV initially caught their attention while driving through the Valley Playland shortly before midnight, when the park was closed. The vehicle then drove onto South River Street and then north onto Cove Street, where it was traveling in the opposite lane. Kristen M. Stevens, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle, and found in possession of seven plastic baggies and a small glass container with suspected methamphetamine inside.
Two Gillett residents face charges following a July 3 incident outside of the Best Western.
According to Sayre Borough police, Hunter I. Stone, 22, and Maryah Jane Stone, 26, had admitted to using methamphetamine within the past couple of weeks after police found a glass smoking device inside their truck and a baggie containing methamphetamine. Police also found Maryah in possession of a switchblade.
Both were charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, while Maryah was also charged with misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon.
A Meshoppen woman was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia along with the summary violations of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving unregistered vehicle she was pulled over on June 1 for a faulty brake light.
According to Sayre Borough police, 28-year-old Christina Scott Paris was unable to provide her registration or insurance, had a suspended driver’s license, and had a warrant for her arrest. Police also found two plastic bags with residue, three butane torches, a multi-colored glass smoking device with THC residue, a metal smoking device with THC residue, a blue plastic snort tube, a glass methamphetamine pipe with residue, a clear glass smoking device, 10 pieces of aluminum foil commonly used to ingest narcotics, and four plastic bags with methamphetamine residue. The investigation is ongoing.
