Advance payment
Canton Borough Police Department has charged Albert H. Gilliland, 54, of Granville Summit with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform or provide the service following an incident on March 10.
According to police records, officers received reports that Gilliland, the owner of Albert H. Gilliland Construction, was paid $31,500 on June 9, 2018 and $61,500 on July 17, 2018 to complete a roof repair and reshingling and a full installation of 85 windows.
Court documents state that police received reports that only 60% of the windows were completed and the roof and siding have not been finished by Gilliland, that no work has been performed on the house since August of 2018 and that numerous attempts to contact Gilliland have been unsuccessful.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Gilliland on July 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
