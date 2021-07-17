Disorderly conduct and harassment
A Sayre man faces disorderly conduct and harassment charges after an incident occurred on July 13 in the Milltown area of Sayre.
The man was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Charles Kithcart. According to the Sayre Borough police, police were alerted to Kithcart following people around and going onto people’s private properties. Upon questioning Kithcart, police said he could not provide a coherent answer for his actions and stated that he thought he may have used methamphetamine earlier in that day. Kitchart was taken into custody because he was deemed a danger to himself and the people around him.
Kithcart faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor harassment, and summary public drunkenness.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 20.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges after a May 25 traffic stop along William Street in South Waverly.
The woman was identified as 30-year-old Laura Ella Hamilton. According to the Sayre Borough Police an officer noticed improper plates on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop around 9:26 a.m. While speaking with Hamilton, the officer noticed she had glossy eyes and slowed reactions, and she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that morning. Hamilton was determined to be unable to drive safely.
Hamilton faces charges of misdemeanor controlled substance first offense, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and summary display plate card in an improper vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
