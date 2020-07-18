Receiving stolen property
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Charles Lawrence Macbride, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads with receiving stolen property following an incident on Oct. 30, 2019.
According to police records, reports were made to law enforcement that theft had been taking place over several months at Macbride’s workplace and officers were provided with photos of tools with the name of the business inscribed on them from a location that Macbride took them to.
Court documents state the estimated total of the stolen tools was $1,232 and that multiple attempts to contact Macbride were unsuccessful.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Macbride on Aug. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
