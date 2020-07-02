Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating an instance of criminal mischief that occurred sometime from the beginning of April to the end of May in Cherry Township.
According to police, unknown actors arrived on Shinerville Road and broke windows on an RV with an unknown object. The actors then fled the scene. The damages were assessed at $500.
Agricultural criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating marijuana plants found in a corn field.
According to police, troopers responded to a report of growing marijuana plants in a corn field at the intersection of Route 87 and Mill Creek Road in Hillsgrove Township on June 21. In addition to damaged crops, several marijuana plants were recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Laporte. The damages to corn crops were assessed at $100.
