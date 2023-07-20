Corruption of minors
Two women face corruption of minor charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough.
Kayla Irene Donovan, 28, of Ulster, and Amanda Marie Maddox, 39, allegedly sexually harassed a 17-year-old male around 11:45 p.m. on May 6, according to Towanda Borough police.
According to court documents, Maddox called the victim to pick her up at a bar. The victim and two other witnesses travelled via motor vehicle and parked in front of the Bluestone Laundromat on Main Street. While on the sidewalk, Donovan touched the victim inappropriately. Both women grabbed his hand and tried to have him touch Maddox inappropriately, but he pulled away. He told them to stop the harassment multiple times, but they continued to do so. Maddox entered the vehicle and left with the victim and two witnesses, while Donovan went into the nearby bar.
Donovan and Maddox each face charges of misdemeanor corruption of minors and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. Both have preliminary hearings on Aug. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr. Maddox’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., while Donovan’s is at 10 a.m.
Marijuana
A Waverly man faces multiple charges for an incident that occurred on July 6 in Sheshequin Township.
Robert Shawn Leensvaart, 46, was driving a vehicle that was pulled over in the area of Sheshequin Road and Cotters Way, according to Pennsylvania State Police. His registration was expired and a headlight was out. He consented to a vehicle search and police found a clear bag of marijuana inside the middle console, according to court documents. Police stated that he also drove with a suspended driver’s license, his registration expired and had no proof of insurance.
Leensvaart faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary operating vehicle without valid inspection, summary Pa. vehicle registration expired within 60 days, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked, summary no headlights, summary failure to carry registration and summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
DUI
An Athens man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on May 28 in Sheshequin Township.
Timothy Ray Hall, 61, crashed his vehicle around 4:07 a.m. on Golden Gate Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle came to final rest on its roof. He alleged that a deer was in the roadway and he swerved out of its way. As police spoke with Hall, he admitted to drinking prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and signs of impairment were detected. Troopers placed him under arrest for DUI.
Hall faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary fail to keep right, summary careless driving and summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident during the early hours of June 11 in Monroeton.
Rhys Edward Schuster, 21, was allegedly intoxicated at the Monroeton Dandy Mini Mart around 1:05 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He told police that he drank alcohol prior to driving to the store. Troopers placed him under arrest.
Schuster faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16% and misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
An Ashbury, Va. woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on July 12 in Monroe Township.
Kelsey Lynn Bass, 34, crashed her vehicle into a ditch on Burlington Turnpike around 6:40 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. She displayed signs of impairment and admitted to driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. Bass also admitted to using her cell phone while driving, which caused her to crash. Police saw two bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle at the time. Bass refused to perform field sobriety tests and she was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Bass faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary texting while driving: prohibition, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driving at unsafe speed. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 before posting bail on July 13. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on on Dec. 2, 2022 in Asylum Township.
Darren Wayne Counterman, 31, was driving with an expired registration around 8:38 p.m. in the area of Barnett Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated and he displayed signs of impairment. Counterman admitted to smoking methamphetamine in the morning prior to the stop.
Field sobriety tests were performed and police saw a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine on the ground near Counterman, according to court documents. He admitted that the methamphetamine belonged to him. Police determined that he was incapable of driving safely and placed him under arrest.
Counterman faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary Pa. vehicle registration expired over 60 days. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
DUI
An Ulster man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on June 9 in Towanda Borough.
Elvin Ruben Canaca Bustillo, 31, was driving on Main Street and swerved over the double yellow lines multiple times around 11:26 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He drove further on York Ave and continued swerving on the roadway.
Police activated their emergency lights and it took Canaca Bustillo around 41 seconds to finally pull over, according to court documents. Officers approached the vehicle and smelled alcohol inside it. Police asked for his driver’s license, but he ignored them. The officers asked him to exit the vehicle three times before he finally did. He displayed signs of impairment and alcohol was smelled on his breath. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI. On June 23, police were informed that Canaca Bustillo’s blood alcohol content was 0.274% at the time of his arrest.
Canaca Bustillo faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary failure to keep right and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 1 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
