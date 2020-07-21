Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged a 48-year-old Milan man with possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Route 220 in Towanda Borough on July 14. According to police, a traffic stop was initiated for speeding and scattering rubbish. Upon investigation the operator of the vehicle was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of criminal mischief that occurred in Sheshequin Township. According to police, troopers responded to Hornbook Road where an unknown actor threw several eggs at a residence and then fled. A vehicle description and direction was provided to police and surveillance in the area provided a PA license plate.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a burglary that occurred on July 2 in Wilmot Township. According to police, a trailer was broken into and trashed. Stolen items were valued at $2,200.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a report of criminal mischief in the area of Ulster Road in Ulster Township. According to police, a complainant reported his vehicles were egged sometime during the week on July 6 and again during the evening hours of July 13. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact state police in Towanda.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Brandon Reeves, 37, of Waymart, on charges of harassment and trespassing following an incident on July 14. According to police, an investigation revealed Reeves had arrived at a residence that he was not permitted to be at. He then proceeded to forcefully push a 28-year-old Towanda woman to the ground and struck a 68-year-old Towanda man in the arm with a wooden object.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.