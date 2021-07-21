Trespassing and disorderly conduct
An Elmira man faces trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after an altercation occurred at 4:26 p.m. on July 16 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
The man was identified as 46-year-old Mark Oatman. According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, Oatman was upset that he had to wait over an hour for a taxi to come and pick him up and became more upset when the same taxi company picked up someone else before him. Oatman allegedly approached the taxi that arrived for someone else and got into a verbal altercation with the driver. Oatman claimed to the officers on scene that he was struck in the face by the driver. Oatman was told to leave the property by hospital security but did not listen and after several warnings was finally placed into custody.
Oatman faces charges of misdemeanor definitely trespassing, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and summary disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Assault
A Lowman woman faces assault charges after an altercation occurred at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
The woman was identified as 19-year-old Sarah Lynne Brown. According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, security footage showed Brown on July 13 attempting to leave the emergency room. While employees tried to detain her, Brown kicked back and caused a victim to double over in pain.
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment by physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Retail theft
A Horseheads man faces retail theft charges after allegedly stealing over $150 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Athens Township on July 16.
The man was identified as 40-year-old Shane R. Stone. According to the Athens Township Police Department, Stone was observed on security footage using a 46 cent UPC code on a crossbow valued at $198 and then walked out of the store. Stone admitted to the crime and knew the crossbow was not rung up at the proper price.
Stone faces a misdemeanor charge for retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
