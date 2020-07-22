DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Mary Santiago, 60, of Troy with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances and three related charges following an incident on May 1.
According to police records, officers responded to Painter Lick Drive in Columbia Township around 7:06 p.m. after an ATV crash.
Court documents show that tire marks on the scene showed that Santiago, the ATV driver, veered the ATV from its lane of travel and collided with a ditch before hitting a tree.
A partially consumed bottle of liquor was found in a glovebox of the ATV and a blood test showed Santiago had a blood alcohol content of .26 percent, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Benzodiazephine and cannabinoids were also found in Santiago’s blood.
A preliminary hearing for Santiago is scheduled for Aug. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Corruption of morals of minor
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Caitlin Ann Willow, 24, of Canton with corrupting the morals of a minor and selling or furnishing alcohol to minors following an incident on June 3.
According to police records, Willow purchased alcoholic beverages and gave them to members of a group of individuals under the age of 21 that had gathered at a Canton Township home on June 3.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Willow on Aug. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
