Sign theft investigation
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the possible theft of two road work signs from an Orwell Township job site.
According to police, Seeley Excavating had been working in the Route 187 area on July 15. Workers left the area for a short time, and when they returned two road work signs were missing from just north of Orwell Hill Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Arson
A Monroeton man faces several charges including arson after lighting a trailer on fire.
Pennsylvania State Police stated a large flame went up the side of a travel trailer on James Monroe Ave in Monroe Borough in the early hours of July 4.
A man later identified as 32-year-old Cody Ryan House walked away from the trailer and placed a gas can behind a parked car, according to police.
House claimed that the trailer’s resident assaulted his family earlier that night and he started the fire to get him out of the trailer to confront him, court documents show.
He faces charges of felony arson and endangering property, reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, felony possession of an explosive or incendiary material and summary dangerous burning.
Assault
A Monroeton man faces charges of an alleged assault that happened on July 3.
The assault happened when the victim tried to de-escalate an incident involving 36-year-old Kyle M. Decker between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A verbal argument ensued and Decker pushed the victim to the ground causing a fractured fibula and tibia and abrasions to the face, court documents show.
Decker faces charges of felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an incident that happened around 6 p.m. on June 27.
The victim stated that she and 39-year-old Scott Lee Maloney were eating in a dining area when a verbal argument started between the two of them, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police said Maloney left the store briefly, but returned and allegedly picked up a grocery bag filled with items and struck the victim with it, causing a small laceration on her forehead above her left eye.
Maloney faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
DUI
A Towanda woman is facing several DUI charges for offenses that occurred on May 29.
Pennsylvania State Police said a Jeep pulled out of a parking lot in Monroe Borough and fully stopped in the northbound lane as the driver spoke to a man walking on the sidewalk.
A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver crossed the southbound lane where it came to another stop in the travel lane.
Police said they approached the vehicle and spoke to 61-year-old Sherri Ann Hamilton, whom police told to exit the car for sobriety tests when they noticed she was slurring her words, had bloodshot eyes and alcohol on her breath.
Hamilton faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol BAC .16+, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment, summary disregard of traffic lane, summary fail to keep right and misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance.
Commented
