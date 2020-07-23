Drugs
Two Norwich, New York residents face multiple charges following a June 20 traffic stop on Spring Street in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, officers pulled a Dodge Neon over after a check of its registration plate showed the plate belonged on a 2006 Ford. Yusef Harry Guzman, 27, the driver, was also found to be wanted out of Luzerne County for terroristic threats. His passenger, 19-year-old Raegan E. Maricle, was found in possession of buprenorphine/nalaxone and an unknown substance packaged like a narcotic. A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the car’s center console, and a half gram of suspected methamphetamine and 7.4 grams of marijuana in Maricle’s purse.
Guzman was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent; and summary driving unregistered vehicle. Maricle was charged with three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent.
Both were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.