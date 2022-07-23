Felony theft and firearm possession
A Bellefonte, Pa. man faces felony charges for stealing a firearm in Monroe Township.
Joel Nathaniel Kinnaman, 24, allegedly stole the victim’s Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun on July 23, 2021, which was located in a closet of a Route 414 residence. He is not allowed to possess a firearm due to previously pleading guilty to felony criminal trespass charges.
Kinnaman faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and felony possession of firearm prohibited. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday, July 22.
A man faces possession charges for an incident in Franklin Township on June 10.
William H. McClintic, 57, was allegedly unable to speak or stand up from a sofa inside a Preacher Brook Road residence, which led to EMS and Pennsylvania State Police responding to the scene.
Police stated that troopers found a glass mirror with suspected methamphetamine on the floor of McClintic’s bedroom. They also saw a clear baggie of methamphetamine inside a night stand’s opened drawer.
Although authorities’ paper records document him as a Monroeton resident, electronic records state that he resides in Rome, Pa.
McClintic faces charges that include misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
