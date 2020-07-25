Retail theft
A Towanda woman faces the misdemeanor charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property following a July 9 call for two people fleeting Walmart after attempting to commit retail theft.
According to Athens Township police, 28-year-old Jessica Lee Ziegler and another man were found in the parking lot of M&T Bank, where she admitted to attempting to walk out with a cat bed she didn’t pay for, and having a backpack full of other stolen items. The value of the items equalled $157.95.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Failing to register
Steven Kenneth Stack, 39, of Athens, faces a felony charge of fail to register with PSP after Athens Borough found that he hadn’t lived at the address listed with his sex offender registry since February.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail.
Theft
A Sayre woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 in personal property and being found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a loaded hypodermic needle.
According to Sayre Borough police, 37-year-old Jamie Lynn Richtmyer was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking — movable property, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
