Flight to avoid apprehension
A Towanda man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 after trying to flee police on July 14.
Wayne Wade Welch, 53, was arrested after trying to flee from police to avoid a bench warrant, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested at a residence on South Main Street.
The bench warrant was for his failure to appear for a plea hearing on May 25. The charges were misdemeanors for “make repairs/self offensive weapon and prohibited possession,” according to court documents.
He faces additional charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
