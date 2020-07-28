Drug dealing
An Athens Township man faces felony charges following a drug deal for 20 morphine pills on Oct. 22, 2019.
According to Athens Township police, Brandon Andrew Lantz, 23, was charged with the felonies of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility.
Lantz was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $65,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
Public drunkenness
A Lockwood woman faces the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness following a July 26 disturbance at an East Lockhart Street residence in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, 27-year-old Lindsey Ann Marie Bashore refused to stop yelling at a victim with multiple expletives, even after being asked to leave by police. Bashore had also admitted to smoking meth that morning.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
Resisting arrest
A Town of Barton man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing $47.93 from Walmart and fleeing the store, and then resisting arrest as police tried to take him into custody.
According to Athens Township police, the responding officer caught up to 28-year-old Thomas C. Humphrey II’s gray minivan as it was heading north on Elmira Street, the van turned into a residence’s detached garage. There, Humphrey got out of the vehicle and refused to comply when the responding officer ordered him back into the vehicle, saying he was calling his wife. Humphrey was then ordered at gunpoint to show his hands, walk toward the officer and lay on the ground. As the officer holstered his weapon and tried detaining Humphrey, the suspect resisted, claiming shoulder problems and heart issues. Humphrey ended up detained, but began sweating heavily and hyperventilating, prompting police to call Greater Valley EMS to the scene to assess his condition. A Sayre officer responding as backup accompanied Humphrey in the ambulance to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
A search of Humphrey’s impounded vehicle uncovered many of the items that were reported stolen.
Humphrey was charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor resisting arrest, summary retail theft, summary disorderly conduct, and summary driving without a license.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
DUI crash
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have charged Holly Bouse, 41, of Towanda, with driving under the influence and arrested Edward Sites, 38, of Towanda, after a wreck in Fox Township on July 25.
Police said that at approximately 7:14 p.m. on the aforementioned date troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Route 154 in Fox Township and conducted an investigation. It was determined by police that Bouse was operating the vehicle under the influence and that her passenger, Sites, was wanted out of Bradford County on charges of resisting arrest. Both parties had suspected minor injuries after their 1977 Chevrolet Corvette went off the roadway and over an embankment. Police said that the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions.
Motorcycle collision
Two motorcycles collided in a Laporte Borough wreck according to state police in Laporte on July 26. According to police, a 1999 Harley-Davidson Sportster was traveling north on State Route 42 in Laporte Borough and stopped in the northbound lane while attempting to make a left hand turn on to King Street. While stopped, the vehicle was struck from behind by a 2007 Harley-Davidson Dyna Superglide operated by Dennis Chambers, 66, of Wyalusing. Both motorcycles came to a final rest in the Northbound lane laying on their right sides. Chamber was treated by EMS and taken to the Williamsport Hospital via Laporte VFC.
Theft of motor vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating the theft of a 2002 New Holland Skid Steer LS180 that was taken from a Forks Township residence on Route 87 between the dates of July 19 and July 25. The victim of the theft reported that the vehicle is yellow and black in color and had a hay spear attached to the front. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Laporte.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating an instance of criminal mischief that ensued on two separate occasions in Dushore Borough. According to police, the victim reported to police that an unknown person urinated in her vehicle while parked at the Overton Apartment complex sometime during the nights of July 15 and July 24. There is no known damage at this time according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Laporte.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating a scam that victimized a 60-year-old Dushore man. The victim said that he believed that he was a victim of a scam from someone possibly residing in Florida. Police confirmed the victim’s suspicion and are asking the public to contact them if anyone is in possession of information regarding the event.
