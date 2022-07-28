Disorderly conduct
A Columbus, Texas man faces disorderly conduct and intimidation charges related to an alleged incident in Athens Township on July 5.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 8:14 am
A Columbus, Texas man faces disorderly conduct and intimidation charges related to an alleged incident in Athens Township on July 5.
Jonathan Al Fore, 28, was behaving rudely and bothering other guests and staff of the Candlewood Suites in Sayre, according to court documents. The hotel manager told him to leave the premises due to his behavior. Athens Township Police arrived and smelled alcohol inside his hotel room when they spoke with him in the doorway.
Police returned to the hotel about an hour later because Fore was behaving disorderly in the lobby. While carrying his belongings out of the hotel, he dropped a glass bottle onto the floor. He proceeded to grab another bottle and smashed it onto the floor. When the victim told him to leave, Fore got into his face, screamed at him and told him to “go back to your own country.” Fore also threatened to assault him and proceeded to push him in the chest. Police stated that Fore was placed in handcuffs and placed in a patrol vehicle. They asked the victim if he felt ethnically intimated and he said yes.
Fore faces charges of misdemeanor ethnic intimidation, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense, and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $65,000, but posted bail that same day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
