Two vehicle wreck in Sheshequin
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a two vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township on July 8.
According to police, a 17-year-old Athens female was attempting to turn left onto Bridge Street in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta and failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra operated by Alisha McCarty, 27, of Laceyville. Both drivers in the wreck sustained minor injuries while the passenger in the Jetta suffered a suspected serious injury. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Theft by deception
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a scam that lured a 59-year-old Troy man into giving away $1,200 in prepaid Visa cards in early July.
According to police, the victim received a phone call from an unknown perpetrator posing as an FBI agent. The victim agreed to wire the card information to the perpetrator not knowing that the call was a scam.
Theft from motor vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of items from a motor vehicle in Canton.
According to police, a license plate bearing the PA registration LBW5326 and a speaker set was stolen from 2005 Pontiac Sunfire parked at 56 Four Winds Lane in Canton. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Brian Westbrook, 23, of Towanda, with DUI following a one vehicle crash in Troy Borough on June 22.
According to police, Westbrook lost control of his vehicle, a 2015 RAM 1500, on Elmira Street while being affected by a physical condition. After arriving on scene, police arrested Westbrook under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and transported him to a Troy Hospital for a legal blood draw. Police said the Troy Fire Department was crucial in aiding in the clean up and traffic control.
Driving while operating privilege is revoked
Troy Borough Police Department has charged John Lewis Bellows, 46, of Canton with driving while operating privilege is revoked due to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving a vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection and having a license plate displayed in an improper place following an incident on May 5.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bellows was pulled over in Troy around 7:51 p.m. on May 5 after officers ran his registration and found it to be expired. During and following the traffic stop, officers found that Bellows also did not have the vehicle insured, that is was not inspected, that the license plate did not match the registration of the vehicle and that Bellows’ license had been suspended due to a DUI conviction.
Bellows was arrested with bail set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
