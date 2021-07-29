DUI
A Pittston man faces DUI charges after being found in the parking lot of a hotel in the front seat of his vehicle at 11:45 p.m. on July 16.
The man was identified as 40-year-old Kristopher Louis Deleo. According to Sayre Borough police, an officer found Deleo parked in a hotel parking lot after being told that Deleo drove from a bar to the hotel while under the influence of substances. While speaking to him the officer noticed a pungent smell of alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle and Deleo had slurred thick speech and bloodshot and glassy eyes. Deleo denied being at the bar but a photograph of him at the bar was shown to him. Deleo failed the field sobriety testing and was put into custody.
Deleo faces a misdemeanor charge for DUI: incapable of driving safely- first offense.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
DUI and drug possession
A Barton man faces DUI and drug possession charges after a traffic stop on South Keystone Avenue at 8:23 p.m. on May 1.
The man was identified as 24-year-old Tyler James Hazard. According to Sayre Borough police, Hazard was traveling at a high speed and crossed the center lines several times. After turning left onto Chemung Street without using a signal, the officer pulled Hazard over. Upon speaking to him the officer noticed Hazard had glossy eyes, dilated pupils and was laughing uncontrollably. Hazard admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day and a THC dab pen was found in his vehicle and Hazard was taken into custody after failing several sobriety tests.
Deleo faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: schedule one-first offense, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
DUI and drug possession
A Barton man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop on Elmira street at 1:46 p.m. on Jan. 29 The man was identified as 26-year-old William L. Myers. According to Sayre Borough police, Myers was pulled over because of an obscured license plate. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and Myers handed the officer a bag of marijuana after admitting to smoking earlier that day. The officer observed that Myers had bloodshot eyes and sluggish movements. Myers failed the sobriety test and was taken into custody.
Myers faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: Schedule one- first offense, misdemeanor, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and summary obscured plates.
DUI and drug possession
A Waverly man faces DUI and drug possession charges after a traffic stop on Spring Street at 12:50 a.m. on May 21.
The man was identified as 31-year-old Dennis Leonard Ryan. According to Sayre Borough police, the officer was on a routine patrol and noticed that Ryan had a faulty headlight and made a traffic stop. Upon speaking with Ryan, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and Ryan to have glassy eyes and slowed reactions and speech. After searching the vehicle, the officer found a clear marijuana pipe with a burnt residue, three THC dab containers, a container of marijuana and a grinder with marijuana residue. Ryan was not able to complete the sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
Ryan faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: Schedule one- first offense, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
DUI
A Waverly man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop on South Wilbur Avenue at 8:57 p.m. on May 2.
The man was identified as 34-year-old Joshua L. Mcclure. According to Sayre Borough police, the officer noticed that Mcclure was trembling and was non-stop over talkative. When asked if he was under the influence, Mcclure handed the officer a full prescription bottle of suboxone. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found a small baggie of methamphetamine. Mcclure failed the sobriety test and was taken into custody.
Mcclure faces charges of Misdemeanor DUI: schedule one-first offense, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop on West Lockhart Street on May 2.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Troy Dearborn Cartwright. According to the Sayre Borough Police, Cartwright was pulled over because of a faulty headlight. Upon speaking with Cartwright, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and Cartwright to have glossy bloodshot eyes and slow body movements. Cartwright failed the sobriety test and was taken into custody.
Cartwright faces charges of misdemeanor DUI schedule one-first offense, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and summary no rear headlights.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Drug possession
An Owego woman and man face drug possession charges after a traffic stop was made at 7:08 p.m. on April 24 along Elmira Street.
The woman was identified as 39-year-old Miranda L. Phillips and the man was identified as 31-year-old Chad Jordan Phillips. According to Sayre Borough police, a traffic stop was made because Chad Phillips was operating a vehicle with a faulty brake light. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer smelled marijuana and Miranda stated that there was marijuana in the vehicle. The officer found two baggies of marijuana and a glass pipe with marijuana residue. Both Chad and Miranda were placed in custody.
Both face charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17.
Endangering welfare of children
A Waverly woman faces endangering welfare of children charges after a child was found in danger on June 19 in South Waverly Borough.
The woman was identified as 41-year-old April Michelle Greene. According to Sayre Borough police, an officer was dispatched because a male was jumping on the fence and causing a traffic disruption in the intersection of Route 220 and Yanuzzi Drive. The officer made contact with the subject and identified him as a child who, based on their experience, determined may be on the autism spectrum. The subject was uncomfortable and trying to walk to a restaurant. The officer attempted to call the subject’s mom, Greene, but after no response decided to drive the subject home. The subject’s grandmother happened to be driving by and the officer flagged her down to speak with her. The grandmother confirmed that the subject was diagnosed with autism and that Greene had a drinking problem. The officer brought the subject home and spoke to Greene who was hostile and smelled of alcohol. Greene was notified that she was being charged and that the subject would be placed under the care of their grandmother.
Greene faces a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of children.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Unlawful restraint
A Waverly man faces unlawful restraint charges for an altercation that occurred on at 8:13 p.m. on June 14 on North Higgins Avenue in Sayre Borough.
The man was identified as 30-year-old Mikel Jacob Apgar. According to Sayre Borough police, officers were dispatched in response to a domestic dispute. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the female victim with red marks on her neck and face. She told police she had problems swallowing and breathing and needed an ambulance. She explained that Apgar came to drop off a chainsaw and then a physical altercation occurred. Apgar forced the victim’s hands behind her back and then choked her before he fled from the scene.
Apgar faces a misdemeanor change for unlawful restraint.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Drug possession
A Canton woman faces drug possession charges after a July 16 traffic stop on Elmira Street in Athens Township.
The woman was identified as 18-year-old Alecea A. Trindle. According to Athens Township police, Trindle was pulled over for a traffic stop because of an expired registration. Upon searching the vehicle the officer found a marijuana grinder and a bag of marijuana.
Trindle faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Retail theft and drug possession
A Waverly man faces retail theft and drug possession charges after a retail theft was stopped in progress around 6:18 p.m. on July 20 at the Walmart in Athens Township.
The man was identified as 38-year-old Marcus James Campbell. According to Athens Township police, officers were dispatched in response to a theft in progress. Upon arriving on the scene, the police found Campbell attempting to leave the parking lot and the officers noticed a hypodermic needle on his lap. Campbell admitted to doing heroin and stealing two GoPro cameras and a GoPro camera case from Walmart. A bag of heroin was found in the vehicle after searching it. An Asset Protection associate confirmed that Cambell stole merchandise worth $847.
Campbell faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary unregistered vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Drug possession
A Sayre man faces drug possession charges after a vehicle accident on Mile Lane Road in Athens Township.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Troy Dearborn Cartwright. According to Athens Township police, while investigating a vehicle accident that occurred on the intersection of Mile Lane Road and McCardle Road, Cartwright gave permission to an officer to get his insurance information from his glove box and the officer found a storage container for marijuana.
Cartwright faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
